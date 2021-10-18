The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Asda restock sells out, here’s who could drop consoles next
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Game, Very, Asda and more
Asda restocked the PS5 this morning, offering the disc version for home delivery at £449.99. All stock was sold out in minutes, but we are expecting further restocks today from John Lewis.
The PS5 launched almost a whole year ago, in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow substantially. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.
September was a mixed bag when it came to PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not a patch on the sunlit uplands of August, we still saw some consistent drops last month at Very, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now is, how is October going? The news hasn’t looked great so far. This month, we’ve only seen online restocks from AO.com, BT, and ShopTo, with Game joining the gang on Tuesday last week, plus an in-store drop at Smyths Toys.
But don’t lose hope. If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
PS5 now sold out at Asda
Today started with a bang, with a new PS5 restock from Asda as soon as we went live!
All stock is now sold out, but don’t lose hope, for we are expecting more restocks today!
One of our favourite retailers to potentially release new PS5 stock this week is John Lewis, but also ShopTo and Very seem a likely possibility.
PS5 available from Asda
And there we have it. Our first drop of the morning! The PS5 is now in stock at Asda. Only the disc edition console is available for home delivery, and costs £449.99.
Welcome back to PS5 stock tracking
Welcome to a new week of PS5 stock tracking liveblog!
Last week was a bit of a quiet one for PS5 restocks, with Game being the only retailer releasing some consoles on Tuesday, and then cancelling some orders anyway. We did have a surprise drop from ShopTo on Sunday, though – that restock was a good one, offering both digital and disc versions of the console, together with two separate game bundles.
This week we are expecting a restock from Very between today and tomorrow, and one from John Lewis, which was supposed to release some consoles last week, but in the end didn’t drop.
If you’re on the hunt for a PS5 on this cloudy Monday, stick with us, we’ll help you get one!
