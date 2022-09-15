How the new Overwatch 2 battle pass system will work and everything you need to know

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The original Overwatch first launched in 2016 as a standalone title, with cosmetic items being unlocked through loot boxes as players leveled up in online matches. Now, Overwatch 2 is set to replace the current system with a free-to-play model and is ditching the loot box system entirely in favour of a battle pass, much like other live-service games in the genre.

By completing tiers of the battle pass, players can unlock new items such as outfits and emotes and even new characters.

There has been some controversy surrounding the decision, as it means players who pay for a premium pass can unlock new characters immediately but players who choose not to purchase this are still able to unlock heroes after a certain tier is reached.

Now, Activision Blizzard has revealed how the battle pass system will work, detailing exactly what players can expect to see when the newest iteration of Overwatch 2 launches on 4 October 2022.

To find out more about Overwatch 2’s updated battle pass system, keep reading the rest of this article.

Overwatch 2 new seasonal model explained

As Overwatch 2 will be shifting away from its current pricing model and opting for free-to-play, loot boxes will no longer be accessible as part of the game. In their place, an in-game shop will enable users to purchase their desired items with virtual currency known as “Overwatch coins”.

Players will need to unlock cosmetic upgrades, souvenirs and other features by unlocking up to 80 tiers over the course of a season.

Each season will have its own theme and come with new content added to the game. In alternating seasons, new maps and characters will be added, as well as cosmetic items.

Overwatch 2 battle pass explained

New items, such as name cards, charms and souvenirs, will all be available for users through the free track of the battle pass. If new heroes have been added, they will also be unlockable, but they will likely take more time to obtain.

Anyone who had previously owned or played Overwatch will have immediate access to three new heroes, Junker Queen, Sojourn and Kiriko, when they log in to Overwatch 2 for the first time. However, newer players who don’t pay for the premium pass will need to reach tier 55 in the first season to unlock Kiriko.

The free tier rewards will include the following items:

Kiriko (unlocked at tier 55)

Two legendary skins

One play of the game intro

One weapon charm

One emote

One souvenir

Two poses

Two name cards

Three player icons

Three voicelines

Three sprays

The premium battle pass will be priced at 1,000 ‘Overwatch coins’ (approximately $10), which can be purchased directly or earned by completing weekly challenges. Watchpoint Pack owners will automatically be enrolled onto the first season pass.

Each battle pass will be valid for one season and will give players instant access to Kiriko for new players as well as more than 60 cosmetic upgrades to unlock. The premium battle pass will contain the following items:

Immediate access to Kiriko

15 per cent battle pass boost

One mythic skin

Five legendary skins

Two epic skins

Three play of the game intros

Four weapon charms

Three emotes

Three souvenirs

Six poses

Six name cards

Eight player icons

11 voice lines

12 sprays

All players will progress through the battle pass by playing in matches, regardless of which track they are on, as the rewards for the free tier will be available to all players. If a player decides to pick up a battle pass midway through the season, they will automatically unlock all previous tier rewards upon purchase.

Find out more about Overwatch 2 on the official website

