The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.
Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.
The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or a brighter display, respectively, for each system.
The immense popularity of the console has only been matched by the quality of these games. And as the Nintendo eShop is extremely active for game developers of all sizes, there’s a healthy choice of games at various prices.
In this list, we will keep you updated with all our anticipated games that are confirmed to launch on the Switch in 2022 and will add new entries as they’ve been announced.
‘Return to Monkey Island'
- Release date: 19 September 2022
- Publisher: Devolver Digital
- Developer: Terrible Toybox
- Age rating: 12+
Return to Monkey Island is not only a return to one of the most well-known point-and-click adventure series ever made, but also sees its creator, Ron Gilbert, return to direct for the first time since 1991’s Lechuck’s Revenge.
Expect swashbuckling adventures with Guybrush Threepwood as he faces off against the zombie pirate Lechuck in a battle of wits. The 19 September release date also happens to be “talk like a pirate day”, so we couldn’t imagine a better time for this game to be released.
‘Tunic'
- Release date: 27 September 2022
- Publisher: Finji
- Developer: Andrew Shouldice
- Age rating: 7+
Tunic is a fresh take on the traditional topdown action RPG where players explore a mysterious abandoned world as a young fox. It was originally released earlier this year on Xbox, PC, PlayStation and now it’s making its way to the Nintendo Switch.
It was one of our favourite games of 2022 for good reason, so if you haven’t had a chance to pick it up, the Switch is an ideal home for it.
‘NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition'
- Release date: 6 October 2022
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: Platinum Games
- Age rating: 18+
The highly acclaimed action RPG returns to the Nintendo Switch. NieR:Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition comes with previously released DLC, plus costumes exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version. When machine lifeforms from another world attack without warning, unleashing a new type of threat, humankind is driven from Earth and takes refuge on the moon.
‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope'
- Release date: 20 October 2022
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Developer: Ubisoft
- Age rating: 7+
The follow up to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, this sequel sees Mario and friends return in an XCOM-style tactical shooter. Lead a team of three heroes and use a variety of tools to navigate the battlefield, flank your foes and find opportunities to thwart them.
‘New Tales From The Borderlands'
- Release date: 21 October 2022
- Publisher: 2K Games
- Developer: Gearbox
- Age rating: 18+
New Tales from the Borderlands is a follow up to TellTales’s episodic adventure game that sees new characters in a familiar Borderlands setting.
Within the war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives. Face down a planetary invasion and vicious vault monsters in a five-part story that will follow the same setting (and humour) as the popular Borderlands series.
‘Persona 5 Royal'
- Release date: 21 October 2022
- Publisher: SEGA
- Developer: Atlus
- Age rating: 16+
We never saw it coming, but Persona 5 Royal is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch, along with Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable at a later date. It’s one of our favourite JRPGs on PlayStation, so we’ve been eagerly awaiting this port.
Not only is Persona 5 Royal incredibly stylish and packed to the brim with hundreds of hours of gameplay, but it’s also surprisingly relaxing. Players take control of a young Japanese high school student as he invades the mind palaces of corrupted adults at night with the help of his friends. Think of it as a slice-of-life simulator with a sprinkle of Inception thrown in for good measure.
‘Bayonetta 3'
- Release date: 28 October 2022
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Platinum Games
- Age rating: 16+
In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the Umbra Witch returns and must join forces with some familiar faces. New characters, such as the mysterious Viola, will make an appearance, as well as a multitude of other Bayonettas (presumably in a multiverse scenario) to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.
Players will make use of Bayonetta’s weapons and new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with the series’ familiar penchant for over-the-top combos and demonic powers.
‘Harvestella'
- Release date: 4 November 2022
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: Live Wire
- Age rating: 12+
Announced at Nintendo Direct in June, Harvestella is a life-sim RPG where players farm, fight and forge friendships in a new fantasy world called Lethe. The seasons gently flow from spring, summer, autumn and winter. However, they’ll eventually give way to the season of death, Quietus. The fate of the village depends on players stopping the Death Season from wreaking havoc.
‘Sonic Frontiers'
- Release date: 8 November 2022
- Publisher: SEGA
- Developer: Sonic Team
- Age rating: 7+
Sonic Frontiers is the latest 3D Sonic the Hedgehog title that will see the titular blue blur race across vast open fields in a mysterious new setting. A story trailer released during Gamescom 2022 showed off new details about “Starfall Island”, a new open-zone setting where Sonic must rescue his friends from a mysterious ancient threat. Could this be SEGA’s answer to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild?
‘Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet'
- Release date: 18 November 2022
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Game Freak
- Age rating: 7+
The two games will see players transported to a new region with two new professors, called Sada and Turo. From the trailers already released, we know that players will get to choose from three all-new starter Pokémon; these are called Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly, and are grass, fire and water types, respectively.
Fans of the pocket monster-catching franchise will already be familiar with how these games are released. Starting with Red and Blue back in 1996, Pokémon games are always launched in pairs, with Scarlet and Violet set to continue that trend.
'Dragon Quest Treasures’
- Release date: 9 December 2022
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: Square Enix
- Age rating: 12+
As a spin-off of Dragon Quest XI, returning characters Erik and sister Mia explore the vast world of Draconia in search of grand treasure.
Treasures is supposedly a prequel to Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age and will focus on the siblings’ journey before the start of the game.
‘Fire Emblem Engage'
- Release date: 20 January 2023
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Intelligent Systems
- Age rating: 12+
Fire Emblem Engage is the next mainline game in the Fire Emblem series after Three Houses. The game takes place in Elyos, a continent consisting of four realms surrounding a holy land at its centre. A thousand years ago, a vicious war broke out between people of Elyos and the Fell Dragon.
Expect to see a return to tactical turn-based combat with some familiar faces, such as Marth, returning to the series as well.
‘Octopath Traveller II'
- Release date: 24 February 2023
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: Square Enix
- Age rating: 12+
A sequel to the game that kicked off Square Enix’s recent slate of “HD-2D” games, Octopath Traveller II follows (as the name suggests) eight different characters that each go on a personal journey. Like the first game, players can choose to start as a warrior, dancer, merchant, scholar, thief, cleric, hunter, or apothacary in any order in a traditional turn-based RPG setting.
A new day and night cycle has also been added to the game, which will apparently have some bearing on how certain events will take place in the game.
‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom'
- Release date: 12 May 2023
- Publisher: Nintendo
- Developer: Nintendo
- Age rating: 12+
Tears of the Kingdom has been confirmed as the title of the sequel to Breath of the Wild, and looks set to take hero Link to new heights in a fragmented new open world.
Nintendo has kept a tight lid on many of the game’s details but from trailers we have already seen, it could be much darker in tone than its predecessor.
Switch games coming in September 2022
- Return to Monkey Island,19 September (£22.49, Nintendo.co.uk)
- Tunic, 27 September (£25.19, Nintendo.co.uk)
Switch games coming in October 2022
- NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition, 6 October (£34.99, Nintendo.co.uk)
- No Man’s Sky, 7 October (Nintendo.co.uk)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, 20 October (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)
- New Tales from the Borderlands, 21 October (£34.99, Nintendo.co.uk)
- Persona 5 Royal, 21 October (Nintendo.co.uk)
- Bayonetta 3, 28 October (£49.99, Game.co.uk)
- Factorio, 28 October (Nintendo.co.uk)
Switch games coming in November 2022
- Harvestella, 4 November (£49.99, Game.co.uk)
- Sonic Frontiers,8 November (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, 18 November (£99.99, Nintendo.co.uk)
Switch games coming in December 2022
- Dragon Quest Treasures, 9 December (Nintendo.co.uk)
Switch games coming in January 2023
- Fire Emblem Engage, 20 January (£49.99, Nintendo.co.uk)
Switch games coming in February 2023
- Atelier Ryza 3, 24 February (Nintendo.co.uk)
- Octopath Traveller II, 24 February (Nintendo.co.uk)
Switch games coming in May 2022
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, 12 May (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk)
Voucher codes
If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames then try one of these codes:
Looking to get your hands on the latest Nintendo console? Find out how to buy the limited-edition Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED