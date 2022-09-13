Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After numerous delays and speculation, Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date and name of the sequel to the best game on the Nintendo Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to be released next spring after an extended gameplay trailer was shown at the most recent Nintendo Direct, which shared more details about its new open world.

Not much else is known about this latest adventure, but where Breath of the Wild took hero Link across its vast open fields, Tears of the Kingdom looks set to take new heights in a fractured Hyrule, with air traversal reminiscent of a previous Zelda title, Skyward Sword.

Tears of the Kingdom will be available to play on all Nintendo Switch systems, including the lite and OLED models. And while it’s still a few months away from release, several retailers already have listings for the highly anticipated open-world title.

Keep reading to find out where you can pre-order Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo Switch.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’: £59.99, Amazon.co.uk – available 12 May 2023

(Nintendo)

The next open-world Zelda title following on from Breath of the Wild has now officially been given a new title, key art, gameplay footage and a release date, currently set for 12 May 2023. The game was initially slated to appear in late 2022, but fans will only have to wait a few more months for the next flagship instalment.

Currently, there are only four retailers with product listings for “Breath of the Wild 2”, indicating that this was a placeholder before any official announcement was made, but what is now titled Tears of the Kingdom can be pre-ordered from Amazon (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk), Game (£59.99, Game.co.uk), ShopTo (£49.85, Shopto.net) and Base (£49.85, Base.com). We’ll keep you posted as soon as we see more pre-order deals become available at other retailers.

Pre-order now from Amazon

Pre-order now from Game

Pre-order now from ShopTo

Pre-order now from Base

