If you were looking forward to sinking your teeth into Breath of the Wild 2 some time in late 2022, we have some bad news for you... The sequel to one of Nintendo’s best games is officially being delayed until next year.

Announced during a Nintendo Direct event back in 2019, the as-yet untitled sequel to one of the company’s most critically acclaimed games received plenty of buzz and there is still so much we haven’t heard about the upcoming adventure.

During an update video from Nintendo, we saw footage of hero Link traversing an open world and even taking to the sky. It’s currently unclear if this game will be set in an updated version of Hyrule or a new area completely.

Development of the sequel to Breath of the Wild began in 2017, shortly after the release of the first game and it looks like we will have to wait just a bit longer before we can see it in full for ourselves.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2’ update video

The Legend of Zelda series producer, Eiji Aonuma, spoke in an update video posted to Nintendo’s official YouTube channel: “I have an update on the launch of the sequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

“We previously announced that we were aiming for a 2022 release for this game. However, we have decided to extend our development time a bit and change the release to spring 2023.

“For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologise.”

Eiji Aonuma also gave slightly more details about the game that we previously haven’t heard before.

“As previously announced, the adventure in this sequel will take place not just on the ground as in the previous game, but also in the skies above.

“However the expanded world goes beyond that, and there will be an even wider variety of features you can enjoy, including new encounters and new gameplay elements.

“In order to make this game’s experience something special, the entire development team is continuing to work diligently on this game, so please wait a while longer.”

