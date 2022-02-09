Expect to see plenty of announcements for upcoming games for the Switch (iStock/The Independent)

Update: Nintendo Direct will be going live shortly. Follow the liveblog below for more details.

Since the events started in 2011, Nintendo Direct live-streams have become the gaming giant’s favourite way to announce new titles and show off gameplay. Previous Directs have focused on upcoming indie titles and there have even been some celebrating one game in particular, such as Breath of the Wild when it was first revealed.

We’re particularly fond of the format as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements. Chances are if a Nintendo title is already known to be in the works, you can at least expect an update on its development.

Now another Nintendo Direct has been scheduled for tonight at10pm GMT and it looks to be one of its longer ones, focusing on games that are coming out in the first half of 2022 for a good 40 minutes.

There have already been plenty of announcements, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Triangle Strategy, but chances are high that we’ll also get a glimpse at some other upcoming titles which are yet to have a confirmed release date. Nintendo also makes a habit of releasing some games and demos on the e-shop immediately after the event has ended.

We’ll be following the announcements live to cover all the big reveals. Keep scrolling to get updates as they happen.

