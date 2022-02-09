Announced today, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra promises to be the most advanced Android phone ever built. It’s a marriage of the retired Galaxy note range and the flagship Galaxy S range that brings full S-Pen stylus functionality to Samsung’s do-it-all smartphone.

Absorbing the features and design of the super-premium note series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra (£1,149, Samsung.com) looks nothing like its smaller S22 and S22 plus siblings. It’s descended from a class of extra-large phones once labelled phablets – until the average size of phones crept upwards to the point that the distinction stopped being useful – and it represents the absolute best of what Samsung can build.

So, it has Samsung’s best-in-class AMOLED edge display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The camera array is made up of no fewer than four lenses, two of them telephoto and offering up to 10x optical zoom. The S-Pen now slides into the bottom left corner of the device (the S21 ultra was technically compatible, but had no slot) and there’s still room for a 5,000mAh battery to fuel the whole thing.

The phone runs on the most advanced Android processors available, which are behind many of the Galaxy S22 ultra features Samsung is most noisily vaunting. The phone’s reveal was awash with talk of things like double-speed neural processing, advanced machine learning algorithms and various AI-powered doodads.

Buzzwords aside, Samsung promises that these improvements enable greater nighttime photography, more intelligent battery management and performance boosts to everything from web browsing to streaming and gaming.

How we tested

We’ve had some time to test the Galaxy S22 ultra ahead of its launch later this month, to bring you our first impressions of Samsung’s latest flagship. Our full review will follow once we’ve had more time with the device, but for now, here’s what we think.

Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra: £1,149, Samsung.com – pre-order for 25 February

(Samsung)

Weight: 210g

210g Dimensions: 163.3mm x 77.9mm x 8.9mm

163.3mm x 77.9mm x 8.9mm Display: 6.8in QHD+ Super AMOLED

6.8in QHD+ Super AMOLED Battery: 5,000mAh

5,000mAh Camera (rear): 12MP ultra-wide, 108MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom

12MP ultra-wide, 108MP main, 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom, 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom Camera (front): 40MP

40MP Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB Memory: 8GB/12GB

The design

The S22 ultra is an intimidating-looking device, and stands miles apart from the more lightweight and approachable S22 and S22 plus. Despite measuring just 3mm taller than the iPhone 13 pro max, it feels enormous in person. This is a phone with real stage presence – a device that will not suffer the indignity of being held by anything less than both of your hands.

Reassuringly heavy compared to the more diminutive phones in the S series, the S22 ultra now sports the familiar rounded metal-and-glass design of the retired Note range, giving it a streamlined and elegant aesthetic belying its true heft.

While the sides of the chassis curve gently from front to back, the top and bottom sides of the phone are flat metal. Along the bottom is a USB-C charging port, speaker grill, SIM slot and radio antennae bands. This is also where the S-Pen hides away when not in use, sitting flush with the edge of the phone.

(Samsung)

The S22 ultra is available in four muted and uncontroversial colourways: black, white, green and burgundy. Each has a faintly pearlescent-metallic finish, similar to that seen in the S21 range of devices.

In person, and especially when compared to the more recently updated design language of the S22 and S22 plus, the plain shape and familiar appearance of the S22 ultra is hard to get too excited about. Camera placement aside, it looks very much like the note 20 ultra, a two-year-old phone, and not much like a cutting-edge S series device at all.

The display

Samsung is the undisputed market leader when it comes to screen technology, so it’s hardly a surprise that the S22 ultra has the best display you can find on a smartphone.

The 6.8in QHD+ screen uses the latest AMOLED tech and employs a dynamic refresh rate, which seamlessly dials the frame rate of the display up and down, from a silky smooth 120Hz when scrolling and browsing to as little as 1Hz – that is, refreshing the display just once per second – when nothing is moving on it.

(Samsung)

Dynamic refresh rates are a relatively new feature, and help extend battery life by only using the highest refresh rate when it’s needed. Samsung also boasts massively improved performance in direct sunlight, with a peak brightness of 1,750 nits – brighter than any phone we’ve tested – and a flexing colour profile that adjusts on the fly to prevent colours appearing washed out when looking at the phone outdoors on sunny days.

The S-Pen

In a first for the S series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra comes with its very own stylus, called the S-Pen. It lives in a discreet hole on the bottom corner of the phone, and sliding it out activates an on-screen shortcut for note-taking and doodling, even when the phone is locked. Your scribbled notes can be instantly converted to regular text to make them useful, and new quick-note functions let you easily drag in attachments like links, app screenshots and photos.

If you’ve never used a stylus with a phone you might struggle to see the point of the S-Pen, but on a phone of this size it serves not just as a way to sketch notes but a way to more easily navigate menu screens, apps and sites. In meetings, it’s a more natural way to jot down your thoughts than the keyboard.

It can also be used as a remote camera trigger for group selfies, for controlling some apps with gestures drawn in mid-air, or a clicker for slide presentations.

(Samsung)

For the Galaxy S22 ultra, the pen’s latency has been reduced for a smoother writing experience – down to 2.8ms from 9ms – while AI-based coordinate prediction essentially guesses where you’re about to drag the pen a fraction of a second before you actually do. The result is a writing experience that feels very close to the feeling of actually writing on paper.

The thinner stylus of the S22 ultra does lack the haptic feedback of the larger S-Pen found on Galaxy tablets – which uses subtle vibration to create the sensation of dragging the pen over paper rather than glass. But the mobile stylus has similar pressure sensitivity and feels responsive.

The camera

On paper, the camera array of the Galaxy S22 ultra has barely changed since the S21 ultra, which most would agree still has the best camera available in a smartphone.

It rocks a 108MP main camera with a slightly larger sensor than the previous model, a 12MP ultra-wide and a pair of 10MP telephoto lenses with a remarkable 10x optical zoom. That’s zoomy enough to take decent photographs of the moon. Around the front, the punch-hole selfie camera is still 40MP.

This year the improvements come in the form of software rather than hardware, with Samsung placing a pronounced focus on low light and nighttime photography. The step up in processing power is brought to bear on the camera’s post-processing effects, pulling detail and dynamic range out of dark scenes in both stills and video.

(Samsung)

We could only test the Galaxy S22 ultra’s camera within the controlled environment of Samsung’s studio space, but we were initially impressed with its performance. In low light, the camera can seamlessly drop the frame rate of video recording to reduce motion blur and increase brightness.

Meanwhile, features like super steady image stabilisation and automatic framing take advantage of the phone’s giant camera sensor to zoom into and pan around the shot to keep your subject in frame.

(Samsung)

The S22 ultra camera also gets a “Pro Mode” this year, giving expert users the option to shoot and edit in 16bit RAW format, and to manually process their own photographs by fiddling around with multiple exposures. Portrait photography has also been improved. You can now add a simulated light source when editing, similar to the Google Pixel’s portrait light feature, and pets finally get their very own portrait mode too.

The verdict so far: Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 ultra is essentially a Galaxy note dressed up as the new S series flagship. A premium Android smartphone for power users, it blends the best features of both ranges: introducing full S-Pen stylus functionality, impressive software improvements and Samsung’s industry-leading camera technology.

We’ve only had a short time to test – our full review will follow when we’ve had more time with the phone – but already it’s demonstrated itself to be a versatile, high-performance device, and perhaps the most interesting shake-up of Samsung’s top-end phones in years.

