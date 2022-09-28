The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X/S controllers have up to 27 per cent off at Amazon
Microsoft’s range of accessories just got a bit cheaper
If you’re after a new controller for your Xbox, PC or cloud gaming setup, Amazon may have just the deal for you, with its discount on a range of official Microsoft controllers.
The original Xbox controller may not have all the bells and whistles of the elite range, but it packs some nice features, such as easy Bluetooth setup, textured grips and a decent quality D-pad, that make it stand out.
The controllers on offer range from the standard “robot white” to “pulse red”, with even more on offer as well, albeit with slightly less discount.
In our round-up of the best gaming controllers for PC, we said of the Xbox controller: “The standard official Xbox wireless controller is ideal for most users. Well priced, it takes seconds to pair up with any PC. It feels good in your hands too, with textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, so you get a more tactile experience than elsewhere.”
To find out how to pick up an extra Xbox controller from Amazon, keep reading the rest of the article below.
Xbox controller: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Weight: 460g
- Dimensions: 7cm x 17cm x 18cm
- Features: Ergonomic design, hybrid D-pad, textured grip, simple setup
- Connection: Wireless via Bluetooth
- Battery life: Up to 40 hours, depending on batteries used
At the time of writing, the two controllers still available with the 27 per cent discount are the “robot white” (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) and “pulse red” (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) colourways but other controllers, such as the “shock blue” (£43.99, Amazon.co.uk), are also discounted.
