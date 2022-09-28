Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

If you’re after a new controller for your Xbox, PC or cloud gaming setup, Amazon may have just the deal for you, with its discount on a range of official Microsoft controllers.

The original Xbox controller may not have all the bells and whistles of the elite range, but it packs some nice features, such as easy Bluetooth setup, textured grips and a decent quality D-pad, that make it stand out.

The controllers on offer range from the standard “robot white” to “pulse red”, with even more on offer as well, albeit with slightly less discount.

In our round-up of the best gaming controllers for PC, we said of the Xbox controller: “The standard official Xbox wireless controller is ideal for most users. Well priced, it takes seconds to pair up with any PC. It feels good in your hands too, with textured grips on the triggers and bumpers, so you get a more tactile experience than elsewhere.”

To find out how to pick up an extra Xbox controller from Amazon, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Read more:

Xbox controller: Was £54.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Weight: 460g

460g Dimensions: 7cm x 17cm x 18cm

7cm x 17cm x 18cm Features: Ergonomic design, hybrid D-pad, textured grip, simple setup

Ergonomic design, hybrid D-pad, textured grip, simple setup Connection: Wireless via Bluetooth

Wireless via Bluetooth Battery life: Up to 40 hours, depending on batteries used

At the time of writing, the two controllers still available with the 27 per cent discount are the “robot white” (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) and “pulse red” (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) colourways but other controllers, such as the “shock blue” (£43.99, Amazon.co.uk), are also discounted.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on streaming devices, try the below links:

Looking for more gaming tech deals? Pick up a free game when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED from Argos