Microsoft has announced a new controller to its Elite range that’s aimed at being more affordable for gamers than the pro counterpart.

The good news is that it boasts some of the same features as the Xbox elite series 2 wireless controller (£142.99, Xbox.com), but there’s also a few tweaks which make it more affordable for the average user.

The elite series 2 originally launched in 2019, and the advanced controller for enthusiast players offered pro-level features not seen on the regular pad that comes bundled with every Xbox series X console. There’s adjustable-tension thumbsticks, improved rubberised grips and precision-machined parts, making it one of our top picks for PC controllers.

While the series 2 core is significantly cheaper, it also means that there are a few extras missing in order to make it around £45 cheaper than the RRP.

If you want to find out what features are included, how much it costs and where you can pre-order it, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 core: £114.99, Xbox.com

(Xbox)

The elite series 2 core is similar to the more expensive flagship model (which topped our list for best gaming controllers) with a few minor differences.

The core model still features adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks, wrap-around rubberised grips and engineered components but it does not come with the customisable extras that are thrown in with the more premium model.

This includes swappable thumbsticks, paddles and a portable carry case and while these extras may be missed, it’s a way to bring the overall cost down of the controller.

If you want to upgrade the series 2 core’s offering, you can opt to purchase a “complete component pack” (£54.99, Xbox.com) separately, which comes with the following extras:

1 interchangeable D-pad (standard)

4 interchangeable thumbsticks (2 classic, 1 tall, 1 dome)

4 paddles (2 medium, 2 mini)

1 carry case

1 charge dock

1 USB-C cable

Pre-orders for the elite series 2 core are available now and shipping is expected to begin from 21 September 2022.

Pre-order the Xbox elite series 2 core

