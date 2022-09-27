Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the handheld that you can buy, in our opinion - and if you’re interested in making the upgrade with a new free game included, then Argos has the deal for you.

From now until 27 January 2023, anyone who purchases a new console will be able to throw in one of seven games absolutely free, and some of the titles on offer really are worth your time.

Whether you’re looking for a classic JRPG, life simulator or even one of the latest Pokémon titles, gamers will have plenty to choose from to make the most of the crispy-clear seven-inch screen on their new console.

All of the games on offer will be able to work on the latest Switch hardware but can also be used with other Switch models, including the Nintendo Switch lite as well.

If you want to find out how to pick up a free game when you buy a Nintendo Switch OLED from Argos, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

Nintendo Switch OLED model and one free game: £309.99, Argos.co.uk

(Nintendo)

From now until 27 January 2023, Argos is offering customers a chance to pick up a new Switch game for free when they purchase a Nintendo Switch OLED.

There are seven games to choose from, including: Bravely Default ll, Harvest Moon: One World, Pokémon Shining Pearl, Chocobo GP, Cadence of Hyrule, No More Heroes 3 and Deadly Premonition 2. As these titles usually retail between £19.99 and £39.99, it makes for an excellent deal if you’re looking to upgrade your existing handheld console.

If you’re curious about the games on offer, Bravely Default II (£29.99, Argos.co.uk) is a traditional JRPG published by Square Enix, which sees four protagonists – Seth, Gloria, Elvis and Adelle – journey across the continent of Excillant with turn-based battles.

Read more: Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the console yet

Chocobo GP (£19.99, Argos.co.uk) is a go-kart racing game spin-off of Square Enix’s Final Fantasy series where players can race around as their favourite spiky-haired JRPG protagonists.

If you’re looking for something more laid back, then the long running Harvest Moon series (£19.99, Argos.co.uk) is a good option for fans of life sims such as Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing where players can construct a farmstead and build a life with villagers.

If you’re a Legend of Zelda fan and want something a bit different, then Cadence of Hyrule (£19.99, Argos.co.uk) is a rhythm-action game that sees characters such as Link and Zelda fight waves of enemies to the classic melodies of the series.

For action fans, the latest game from Suda51, No More Heroes 3 (£24.99, Argos.co.uk), sees legendary assassin and wrestling enthusiast, Travis Touchdown, return as he fights his way through the galactic superhero rankings.

Read more: 22 best Nintendo Switch games for every kind of player

In the world of Pokémon, you can “catch ‘em all” in Pokémon Shining Pearl (£39.99, Argos.co.uk) – a remake of the original DS release that returns to the traditional monster-catching formula.

Deadly Premonition 2 (£17.99, Argos.co.uk) is there as well if you’re curious. It’s gained a cult following since its original release but it falls firmly in the category of “so bad it’s actually quite entertaining”. There’s not much more we can say about it other than it’s an open-world survival horror game that borrows heavily from David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. For a sneaky peak, you can watch the trailer in all its skateboarding-from-an-alligator glory.

