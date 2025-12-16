We tasted the best supermarket Christmas sandwiches and found a standout winner

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Much like the opening of advent calendar doors, unwrapping the plastic film of a Christmas supermarket sandwich has become a festive tradition, and one that I meet with much anticipation. Each year, supermarkets try to one up each other with ingenious flavours and festive takes on fillings – think pigs in blanket rolls, prawn cocktail subs and even the best bits of a roast wrapped in a Yorkshire pudding (head to Tesco for that one). Some have also released seasonal sides to complete the festive meal deal but this time, we’re all about the main event: the best Christmas sandwiches, wraps and rolls.

I got my hands on eight sarnies plucked from supermarket shelves to find the best of the lot. But I didn’t just leave this to my personal taste – I also enlisted the IndyBest team, who turned on their tastebuds to help me find the best festive sarnie.

We looked for tasty bread that played a part in the experience, rather than acting as casing. Of course, the filling had to impress too with well balanced flavours, quality ingredients and a decent amount (those bulked out with spinach leaves or carrot shavings scored lower). And while imaginative takes were pleasing, the classic turkey or boxing day style leftovers done right were also given marks.

The best Christmas sandwiches for 2025 are:

Best overall – M&S turkey feast sandwich: £4.25, Marksandspencer.com

– M&S turkey feast sandwich: £4.25, Marksandspencer.com Best seafood – Aldi specially selected seafood cocktail sandwich: £2.75, Aldi.co.uk

– Aldi specially selected seafood cocktail sandwich: £2.75, Aldi.co.uk Best vegan – Waitrose Christmas vegetable festive feast sandwich: £3.75, Waitrose.com

– Waitrose Christmas vegetable festive feast sandwich: £3.75, Waitrose.com Best wrap – Asda magical three little piggies half and half wrap: £2.88, Asda.com

How we tested

I chose a variety of flavours to test ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

When judging each sandwich, taste and texture came first: we looked for a satisfying meal, which had interesting flavour, was enjoyable on the palate, and not soggy from excess mayo – or, conversely, dry. I paid close attention to the bread, noting how well it complemented the filling. Packaging also mattered, with convenient containers and reduced-plastic options, such as cardboard sleeves or boxes, earning extra points. Finally, with meal-deal prices climbing (the £3 Tesco clubcard deal now a distant memory), I assessed the cost of each sandwich on its own, focusing, as with every IndyBest review, on true value for money.