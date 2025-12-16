M&S is the only place on the high street where you can tick off your weekly food shop, browse contemporary homeware, and buy viral beauty and fashion collaborations with the likes of Bella Freud and 16Arlington. So it’s no surprise that M&S’s Boxing Day sale is always hotly anticipated.

Whether you’re after a workwear refresh, want to stock up on skincare or revamp your interiors, if previous years are anything to go by, there could be up to 50 per cent off beauty, fashion, kidswear and more in the M&S Boxing Day sale this year.

The traditional Boxing Day queues outside stores have been replaced by online shopping, with the likes of Amazon, Currys, Argos, Next, John Lewis and more providing discounts online. After all, what better way to spend your Christmas gift vouchers than in your pyjamas, with a glass of wine and Christmas leftovers on your lap?

From the deals to expect to the offers available to shop at the retailer right now, consider this your cheetsheet to the M&S Boxing Day 2025 sale.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s M&S Boxing Day sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering events such as the Boxing Day sales for years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from clothing to homeware. That means we bring you details of genuine savings on products we think you’ll love.

When does the M&S Boxing Day sale start?

The retailer typically launches its Boxing Day sale online on Christmas Eve, so shoppers can get a head start on the sale. While physical stores are closed on Boxing Day to give staff a break, the website will be up and running. The in-store event will kick off on 27 December, and offers will soon merge with the M&S January sale.

How to find the best M&S Boxing Day sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. You can also filter on the website by category and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out (if you’re buying third-party brands sold at M&S), to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

Best deals to expect in the M&S Boxing Day sale

Previously, you could shop three for two on M&S’s famous underwear lines, as well as a two for £50 deal on men’s shirts. There has also been nearly 50 per cent off bedding, up to 40 per cent off lamps, mugs and home accessories and up to 30 per cent off children’s clothing in previous sales at the retailer. Some of the best past discounts have been on fashion, with up to 50 per cent off winter boots, knitwear, coats and more. You can expect M&S’s sale to include the likes of Color Wow and Clinique, as well as trending fashion and designer-worthy homeware buys (think lamps and bedding).

Are there any M&S deals available now?

While the M&S Boxing Day sale hasn’t kicked off yet, there are a few deals available to shop right now.

M&S x Bella Freud kids' 'star' jumper: Was £55, now £27, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This year, Bella Freud has added kids clothing to the line-up, including this very sweet knitted jumper detailed with the slogan “star”. Finished in vibrant red with contrasting white panelling down the sleeves, the jumper is crafted from thick merino wool to keep little ones warm and stylish this winter.

M&S fleece hooded dressing gowns: Was £45, now £22.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S’s dressing gowns are unrivalled on the high street for comfort, cosiness and affordability. This fleece style is now even cheaper in the store’s clearance sale, where it’s reduced to less than £25. The long robe features a traditional tie belt and handy pockets.

M&S full fragrance collection: Was £50, now £30, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Sample all the best scents from M&S’s TikTok-viral fragrance collection, with this bumper set of nine eau de toilettes. The fragrances have been praised for being budget-friendly alternatives to everything from YSL and Chanel to Marc Jacob and Sol De Janeiro. Right now, you can save £20 on the set, thanks to this sweet-smelling deal.

Want more bargains? Check out our main guide to the Boxing Day sales