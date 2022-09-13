Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A new live-stream event has been announced by PlayStation, and it promises to be packed full of new trailers and details of new PS5 games for 2022.

The next State of Play event is set to air in September on the same day as Nintendo’s latest Direct event. It’s an opportunity for the gaming company to show off what it expects to release later in the year, with never-before-seen gameplay, as well as other big announcements.

According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the full show will run for nearly 20 minutes and will feature “exciting reveals from Japanese developers just before the Tokyo Game Show kicks off later in the week, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR, as well as other upcoming games for the PlayStation 5.

At the previous State of Play event, fans were treated to new details surrounding big titles, including Street Fighter 6, and the Resident Evil 4 remake.

To find out more about the next State of Play event, what time it starts in the UK, how to watch and what games we’re expecting to see, keep reading the rest of this article.

How to watch the State of Play September 2022 event

In a PlayStation Blog post, Sid Shuman, senior director of content communications at Sony Interactive, said: “With Tokyo Game Show just around the corner, it’s almost time to celebrate the amazing creative contributions of the Japanese game development community. And it’s also a perfect time to kick off another State of Play.”

The live-stream is set to start at 11pm BST and is expected to last for 20 minutes as it focuses on 10 upcoming titles. Viewers will be able to watch the live-stream on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels.

You can also watch the live-stream using the video above. Make sure you click the bell icon to set a reminder for when the event starts.