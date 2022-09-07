Jump to content
New PS5 update adds 1440p support and games lists

Resolution! Lists! Remote Play!

Jasper Pickering
Wednesday 07 September 2022 15:53
<p>The update will be welcome news for anyone with a compatible monitor </p>

The update will be welcome news for anyone with a compatible monitor

(iStock/The Independent)

A new update for the PlayStation 5 is being rolled out globally today, and will include the highly requested 1440p support for compatible gaming monitors.

As well as a new resolution, PS5 owners will also be able to organise their library into “gameslists”, making it easier to organise games by player preference. The update will allow for up to 15 lists, with enough room for 100 games per list.

More social interactive features will also be included in future updates, such as screenshare requests from other players via the PS smartphone app, as well as the ability to issue voice commands via the YouTube app for easier video searches.

Some of these features were previously available to beta testers, but the latest update means that all PS5 owners will be able to make use of the new list of features.

For the full list of new updates, keep reading the rest of the article below.

PS5 update 7 September 2022

In a PlayStation Blog post from senior vice president, Hideaki Nishino, the update reads: “Today we’re rolling out a new system software update to PS5 players globally.

“The update includes several highly requested features, like 1440p HDMI video output and gamelists, as well as social features, like the ability to request a share screen from a fellow party member, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to help you join a friend’s game more quickly from a party chat.”

The 1440p video output settings will be beneficial to anyone who has their console hooked up to a gaming monitor, such as Sony’s very own Inzone M9,which was released earlier this year.

Additionally, users can now compare 3D audio and stereo audio on the same screen, and more easily access in-progress “activities” from game hubs.

The Blog also announced that users will be able to launch games on remote play directly via the PlayStation app through the game’s hub, meaning that PlayStation games can be quickly accessed while on the go.

