Capcom’s flagship fighting series, Street Fighter 6 feels closer than ever with a promising roster of old and new fighters to choose from, a new story and even an open world to explore.

The game was first announced back in February and in Sony’s last State of Play, we finally got a closer look at some of its new gameplay, as well as an expected release date. Capcom also announced the arrival of a remake to one of its classic titles, Resident Evil 4.

In the Street Fighter timeline, 6 is canonically the most recent, which is set after the events of Street Fighter 3. In this game, we’ve already had a closer look at returning characters such as Ryu and Chun Li who have taken on the role of mentors to new and younger fighters.

We haven’t had a proper glimpse of the full line up yet, but there’s already evidence that suggests we might get to see some more returning characters.

If you want to find out when Street Fighter 6 is set to release, what new features we can expect as well as new characters, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

‘Street Fighter 6’ release date

As part of Playstation’s State of Play event, one of the new trailers from Japanese publisher Capcom focused on new gameplay for Street Fighter 6.

The trailer starts with returning character, Luke, sparring in a gym before the trailer cuts away to open-world segments of a fully explorable city, a big departure from Street Fighter’s side-scrolling action. Three other characters also make a return; Chun Li, Jamie and, of course, Ryu, throwing down moves on busy streets and blossom-laden temple grounds. We also see characters perform some of their iconic moves, such as Chun Li’s “Hyakuretsukyaku” and Ryu’s “Hadouken”.

At the end of the trailer, there’s a glimpse at the revised logo for the game, as well as a release window: “Coming 2023”. And it’s also been confirmed that the game will appear on the PS4, PS5, Xbox series X/S and PC via Steam.

While this is a broad window, Capcom are hosting an event during Summer Game Fest where we’ll hopefully hear more about the upcoming release.

What characters will appear in ‘Street Fighter 6’?

While we have only seen four of the fighters appear in trailers so far, a leak of new characters has made its way online with new artwork containg some familiar faces in the franchise. The following 22 characters are expected to make an appearance:

Ryu

Ken

Zangief

Dhalsim

Honda

Blanka

Guile

Chun Li

Cammy

Dee Jay

Rashid

Juri

ED

Akuma

Luke

Marisa

Jamie

Mimi

Lilly

JP

Kimberly

A.K.I

So how likely is it that these designs are legitimate? Shortly after the leak, the official Street Fighter Twitter account seemingly confirmed that these images were legitimate.

Needless to say, longtime fans are excited to see favourites returning with a fresh look as well as newcomer A.K.I.

What new features can we expect to see in ‘Street Fighter 6’?

While we’ve only had a small glimpse of what to expect so far in Street Fighter 6 a number of new and returning modes are expected to be playable.

In the trailer’s description, the text reads: “Take part in the Fighting Ground, which focuses on the classic fighting game experience with modes from previous games in the series.

“Two new modes will be available alongside: World Tour, an immersive single-player story experience, and Battle Hub, which will further expand the scope of player communication and engagement.”

The “World Tour” appears to be the open-world section that we’ve had a better look at in the trailer and the “Battle Hub” is the area that we caught a brief glimpse of at the end of the trailer. Likely, the latter will serve as an online meeting ground for players to explore and challenge each other to bouts around the world.

‘Street Fighter 6’ real time commentary

For the first time in the series, Street Fighter 6 will have real-time commentary options available in both English and Japanese, with 13 languages supported with subtitles.

Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Aru, the English and Japanese commentators respectively, will respond to character’s combos and moves as the action happens during fights.

The video’s description also promises that more commentators will be announced down the line, indicating that this new feature could become available for more terrorities outside of English/Japanese speaking countries.

‘Street Fighter 6’ game face feature

Another newly introduced feature is the “game face” which can be used before the start of each match. Players can control their chosen characters emote by pressing directional buttons during the versus screen.

Players can choose to scowl, act smug, or confuse them with a mixture of rapid emotions, which will either make for some showboating or just embarass themselves before getting pummeled.

That’s everything we know so far, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the latest info.

