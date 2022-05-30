Infinity Ward have announced the release date for the highly anticipated next installment in the Call of Duty franchise.

Titled Modern Warfare 2, the next game is a sequel to the 2019 reboot with iconic characters such as Captain Price returning. It’s not to be confused with the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 which was originally released in 2009.

The Call of Duty series is returning to a modern setting, after a brief excursion with 2020’s Call of Duty: Cold War and 2021’s Vanguard,which was set in the Second World War. Modern Warfare 2 is expected to include updates to the popular free-to-play battle royale Warzone but no detail on its release have yet been made.

While the logo and name was formally revealed back in April, the developer has now officially announced its release date and fans will be pleased to know that they won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the upcoming game.

If you want to know when Modern Warfare 2 is being released and what platforms the game will be available on, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When is ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ being released?

In a video posted on the official Call of Duty YouTube channel, Infinity Ward revealed the artwork that will be featured on the game’s box.

The video is captioned: “Task Force 141 makes its massive return with a global squad of iconic veterans, these Operators include Captain John Price, Simon ‘Ghost’ Riley, John ‘Soap’ MacTavish, Kyle ‘Gaz’ Garrick and introducing Mexican Special Forces, Colonel Alejandro Vargas”.

Captain Price, “Ghost” and “Soap” will be familiar names to longtime fans of the series, as main characters in previous Modern Warfare games. The actor who voices Captain Price, Barry Sloane, even posted a picture on Twitter confirming his involvement with the game:

At the end of the announcement video, Modern Warfare 2’s release date is revealed as 28 October 2022, which is much sooner than other recent Call of Duty titles. For context, Vanguard was released on 5 November 2021.

Platforms have yet to be revealed but it’s expected that the game will appear on Xbox series X/S, PS5, Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

Will ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ be on Steam?

Since 2017, Call of Duty’s PC version has been exclusively available on Activision Blizzard’s own Battle.net launcher. Now, a recent banner leak has shown that we could expect to see Modern Warfare 2 appear on Valve’s popular platform, Steam.

A screenshot of the Steam banner was posted by a Reddit user before the banner was quickly taken down. The banner itself showed a prominent picture of the game’s cover art featuring the character “Ghost”.

This could indicate that the game is expected to become available on wider PC platforms, which will be welcome news to anyone who prefers to launch their games via Steam than Battle.net.

