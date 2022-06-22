Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series.

In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.

Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play battle royale mode, Warzone.

While the logo and name was formally revealed back in April, the developer has now officially announced its release date and fans will be pleased to know that they won’t have to wait long to get their hands on the upcoming game. Even less if they order early, as pre-orders entitled gamers to trying out the game’s multiplayer ahead of release.

If you want to find the best pre-order deals on Modern Warfare 2 for consoles and PC, as well as how to access the early beta, then keep reading the rest of the article below.

When is ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ being released?

Modern Warfare 2’s release date was officially revealed as 28 October 2022 earlier this year and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

The standard edition wil be available to pre-order as a “cross-gen” bundle across both Playstation and Xbox, meaning that if you buy a PS4 version of the game, you will automatically be entitled to the next-gen upgrade. This does however mean that all versions of the game will cost the same price.

Playstation fans who pre-order will also be extra lucky, with a full five days of early access to the open beta before it becomes available on the other platforms.

What’s included in ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ vault edition

The premium tier pre-order bundle for Modern Warfare 2 is priced at £99.99 and includes the following bonuses, along with the base game and open beta access:

Ghost Legacy pack in multiplayer and Warzone

Red Team 141 operator pack

FJX Cinder weapon vault

Season one battle pass

50 tier skips

How to access the ‘Modern Warfare 2’ open beta

Players will only get access to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 open beta if they have pre-ordered the game from select retailers. If you pre-order through either the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam or Battle.net, you will automatically be entitled to access.

If however you choose to pre-order the game from other select retailers, you will need to locate a 13-digit code along with the purchase and enter it via the official Call of Duty website.

Best pre-order deals for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ on Playstation

Best pre-order deals for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ on Xbox

Best pre-order deals for ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ on PC

£59.99, Battle.net

£59.99, Steampowered.com

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Vault Edition: £84.99, Battle.net

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Vault Edition: £84.99, Steampowered.com

When will the ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’ beta be open?

There currently isn’t a date set for the open beta, but as in previous years we can expect to see the beta available to pre-order customers some time in August. We will keep you updated once we have more information on open beta access.

