While the PS4 has undoubtedly been overshadowed by the more powerful Playstation 5 console from Sony, it still boasts one of the most impressive modern libraries in gaming.

Since 2013, the Playstation 4 has slowly amassed a number of exclusive games through first-party publishers as well as some other titles that make excellent use of the hardware.

If you already own a PS4 but are thinking of making the upgrade (when you can get your hands on a console, that is), the good news is that all of those old games will be playable on the new system.

And, if you have a Playstation Plus subscription, you’ll also be granted access to many of PS4’s classic titles on the new console as well. Many of which are featured in our list below.

The upcoming PS Plus three-tier service will also offer players access to hundreds of titles from Sony’s extensive catalogue, so we can expect to see plenty of PS4 classics make its way to the new service as well.

How we tested

Our list of the best PS4 games are based on experiences playing them during the PS4’s lifespan. While some of these games have seen sequels, remasters or other follow ups we believe that these titles showcase best what the PS4 has to offer. We also consider some of these games based on their optimisation for PS4 hardware and if it’s the best version of the game compared to other formats.

The best PS4 games for 2022 are:

Best game overall – Bloodborne: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best action – God of War: £12.99, Currys.co.uk

Best adventure game – Uncharted 4: A Thief's End: £44.99, Playstation.com

Best for kids : Ratchet and Clank: £15.99, Game.co.uk

Best horror – Resident Evil 7: Biohazard: £14.99, Studio.co.uk

Best open world – Ghosts of Tsushima: £54.99, Argos.co.uk

Best survival – Red Dead Redemption 2: £23.99, Argos.co.uk

Best remaster – Shadow of the Colossus: £23.58, Amazon.co.uk

Best story – The Last of Us Part II: £20.97, Amazon.co.uk

Best JRPG – Persona 5 Royal: £17.95, Amazon.co.uk

Best PS VR – Astro Bot: Rescue Mission: £26.99, Very.co.uk

Best superhero – Spider-Man: £24.99, Argos.co.uk

Best co-op – It Takes Two: £20.25, Amazon.co.uk

Best indie game – Hades: £14.95, Amazon.co.uk

Best racing game – Gran Turismo 7: £54.99, Currys.co.uk

– Gran Turismo 7: £54.99, Currys.co.uk Best sidescroller – Hollow Knight: £19.99, Amazon.co.uk