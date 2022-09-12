Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Since the events started in 2011, Nintendo Direct live-streams have become the gaming giant’s favourite way to announce new titles and show off gameplay for its big upcoming releases.

It’s also a great opportunity for the company to showcase some of its smaller publishers and the games they’re working on.

We’re particularly fond of the format, as it gives us a much better idea of what Nintendo is willing to share more publicly and narrows down what we can expect in future announcements, and the next one is set to focus on its roster of games launching this winter.

We can expect to see around 40 minutes of brand-new footage going into greater detail around new and unnanounced titles, as well as more details on highly anticipated releases, such as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Could there even be a chance we might get an update on the release date of Breath of the Wild 2?

Nintendo also makes a habit of releasing some games and demos on the e-shop immediately after the event has ended, so we’ll see if that’s the case for this highly anticipated upcoming title. While the live-stream won’t be broadcast on Nintendo UK channels, viewers will still be able to watch the event as it happens from other sources directly from the company.

To find out how to watch the event, and when it starts, keep reading the rest of this article.

How to watch the Nintendo Direct September 2022 event in the UK

Nintendo officially announced the next Nintendo Direct will be taking place on 13 September at 4pm CEST.

However, shortly after the announcement was made, the official Nintendo UK twitter account revealed the live-stream would not be taking place on the UK channels, due to the period of national mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

It clarified that, while an on-demand video would be posted on the Nintendo UK YouTube channel at 4pm, the stream will still be watchable on the Nintendo US YouTube channel at 7am PT (3pm BST).

You can also watch the live-stream using the video above. Make sure you click the bell icon to set a reminder for when the event starts, so you don’t miss it.

