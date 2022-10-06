The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The Nintendo Switch OLED returns to one of its cheapest prices at Amazon
We’ve only seen the console at a lower price once before
If you’re planning on picking up a new Nintendo Switch OLED to make the most of the handheld’s greatest games, there’s currently a deal available at Amazon, and it’s one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen when it comes to this console.
The console has only been cheaper than its current asking price once – during the Amazon Prime Day summer sale event earlier this year, and, as expected, it sold out rather quickly.
In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.
This year, we’ve also seen releases of a Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED, and even a Pokémon-themed one for the upcoming release of Scarlet and Violet.
To find out how to shop the sale on Nintendo’s latest console, keep reading the rest of this article.
- Dimensions: 4in x 9.5in x 0.55in
- Weight: 0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached
- Display: 7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1,280 x 720px)
- CPU/GPU: NVIDIA custom tegra processor
- Storage: 64GB, micro SD
- Video output: Up to 1,080px in TV mode; up to 720px in handheld and tabletop mode
- Battery life: 4.5 to 9 hours
- Charging time: 3 hours
The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently available with a 7 per cent discount at Amazon, bringing the console down by £20.99 from its recommended retail price.
There are two editions available as part of the offer – the white model, and neon blue/red model. Both consoles feature the same hardware but each joy-con (the detachable controllers on each side of the console) come in a different colourway.
Buy Nintendo Switch OLED – white model
Buy Nintendo Switch OLED – neon blue/red model
