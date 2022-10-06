The Nintendo Switch OLED returns to one of its cheapest prices at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re planning on picking up a new Nintendo Switch OLED to make the most of the handheld’s greatest games, there’s currently a deal available at Amazon, and it’s one of the cheapest prices we’ve ever seen when it comes to this console.

The console has only been cheaper than its current asking price once – during the Amazon Prime Day summer sale event earlier this year, and, as expected, it sold out rather quickly.

In our review of the OLED model, we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

This year, we’ve also seen releases of a Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED, and even a Pokémon-themed one for the upcoming release of Scarlet and Violet.

To find out how to shop the sale on Nintendo’s latest console, keep reading the rest of this article.

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £309.99, Now £289, Amazon.co.uk

Dimensions: 4in x 9.5in x 0.55in

4in x 9.5in x 0.55in Weight: 0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached

0.32kg without joy-cons, 0.42kg with joy-cons attached Display: 7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1,280 x 720px)

7in multi-touch capacitive OLED touch screen (1,280 x 720px) CPU/GPU: NVIDIA custom tegra processor

NVIDIA custom tegra processor Storage: 64GB, micro SD

64GB, micro SD Video output: Up to 1,080px in TV mode; up to 720px in handheld and tabletop mode

Up to 1,080px in TV mode; up to 720px in handheld and tabletop mode Battery life: 4.5 to 9 hours

4.5 to 9 hours Charging time: 3 hours

The Nintendo Switch OLED is currently available with a 7 per cent discount at Amazon, bringing the console down by £20.99 from its recommended retail price.

There are two editions available as part of the offer – the white model, and neon blue/red model. Both consoles feature the same hardware but each joy-con (the detachable controllers on each side of the console) come in a different colourway.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED – white model

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED – neon blue/red model

