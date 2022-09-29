Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon is giving away seven games this October, including a Lord of the Rings title, making it a perfect companion for Prime Video series The Rings of Power.

Prime Gaming is a service included with every Amazon Prime subscription, much like Prime Video, and will give gamers an opportunity to play a range of new and classic titles, as well as offering discounts and in-game exclusives for big titles such as Pokémon Go and Apex Legends.

Prime Gaming has also partnered with Ubisoft to offer players a range of other titles and exclusive content, with Fallout 76 also being available to download for subscribers.

If you prefer tactical action on a grander scale, Total War: Warhammer II is also being offered to subscribers.

Want to know the full list of games you’ll be able to claim for free and how you can download them? Read the rest of this article to find out more.

Read more:

Prime Gaming free games for October

Announced on 29 September 2022, Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy the following titles at no extra cost:

Fallout 76

Total War: Warhammer II

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Glass Masquerade: Origins

Loom

Hero’s Hour

Horace

You can log in to your Amazon account via the Prime Gaming website to start claiming your copies. You will need a Prime subscription to be eligible but, if you don’t have one already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Prime Gaming free in-game items for October 2022

If you’re wondering what in-game bonuses you will be able to pick up for your favourite titles, we’ve rounded up a list of what will be included for each game:

Apex Legends – Prime Gaming octane radioactive bundle

Assassin's Creed Valhalla – high elf bundle

Fall Guys – pool party bundle

Deathloop – dressed to kill bundle

Dead by Daylight – 400,000 bloodpoints

Pokémon Go – Prime Gaming bundle

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is a service offered by Amazon for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. Usually, it includes free games, in-game items as well as access to a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, meaning you will be able to access subscriber-only perks from your favourite streamer of choice.

How much is Amazon Prime in the UK?

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a full year – which, if you ask us, isn’t bad at all, considering that gives you access to free next-day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

Try Amazon Prime for free with a 30-day trial

Want to see what else you can get with a Prime subscription? Find out more about Prime Video in the UK