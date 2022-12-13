Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The highly anticipated next entry in the Final Fantasy franchise finally has a release date for the PS5 – and it is only a few months away.

The Final Fantasy XVI release date announcement was made during The Game Awards, where producer Naoki Yoshida appeared on stage to introduce the world premiere of a new game trailer titled “Revenge”.

The company also revealed that gamers can pre-order the Final Fantasy XVI standard, deluxe and collector’s editions available at a number of different retailers.

According to the publisher, Final Fantasy XVI will introduce players to an all-new story in a dark fantasy setting that takes place in the realm of Valisthea.

We’ve rounded up all the retailer listings that we have found so far. For more information on where to buy, what’s included in each version and when the game will be released, keep reading below.

Read more:

Best deals on ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ standard edition for PS5 – available 22 June 2023

(Square Enix)

Pre-orders made through the Square Enix website will also be entitled to two in-game bonuses – a bonus weapon called “Braveheart” as well as bonus accessory “Cait Sith charm”.

Best deals on ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ deluxe edition for PS5 – available 22 June 2023

(Square Enix)

The deluxe edition of Final Fantasy XVI includes the PS5 version of the game as well as some physical bonuses to go along with it. Those include:

The base game package, with reversible cover art

A Clive Rosfield steelbook case

A cloth world map of Valisthea

The digital deluxe edition will include a digital artbook as well as a copy of the digital soundtrack. Physical pre-orders made through the Square Enix website will also include 6in cloth “Realms of Valisthea” wall banners.

Best deals on ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ collector’s edition for PS5 – available 22 June 2023

(Square Enix)

The collector’s edition for Final Fantasy XVI is the highest tier for pre-orders and is currently only available from Square Enix’s website. It includes some of the digital pre-order bonuses featured above as well as the following items:

Collector’s box – A metallic box featuring artwork by series illustrator, Yoshitaka Amano

– A metallic box featuring artwork by series illustrator, Yoshitaka Amano Final Fantasy XVI G ame – The base game package, including reversible cover art

– The base game package, including reversible cover art Statue of Phoenix versus Ifrit – A figurine depicting battling figures of two key Eikons, Phoenix and Ifrit

– A figurine depicting battling figures of two key Eikons, Phoenix and Ifrit Metal Eikon pin collection – A metal pin collection featuring eight Eikons

– A metal pin collection featuring eight Eikons Clive Rosfield steelbook Case – A steelbook case featuring artwork of Clive Rosfield, the game’s protagonist

– A steelbook case featuring artwork of Clive Rosfield, the game’s protagonist Cloth world map of Valisthea – A cloth map of Valisthea, where the story is set

– A cloth map of Valisthea, where the story is set Blood Sword (in-game weapon) – The fabled scarlet steel of Firion, hero of Final Fantasy II

The collector’s edition for Final Fantasy XVI is available to pre-order now and is currently priced at £329.99.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For discounts on games and offers on consoles, try the links below:

Want to play the best games this year? These are all the big winners from The Game Awards 2022