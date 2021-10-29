The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Amazon and Game restocks are available now – how to get a console
Follow along for live restock alerts and updates from Amazon, Currys and more
Update: The Xbox series X is available at Game via the Xbox All Access scheme. Read on for more details
Since debuting almost a year ago, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out across the UK. The ongoing supply chain crisis coupled with a global shortage of microprocessors has brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but when the Xbox series X appears it sells out within minutes. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Who else might restock the Xbox today?
While Game continues to stock Xbox All Access online, several other retailers are poised to drop more Xbox stock today.
We’ve got our sights set on AO. The retailer is one of only a handful that restocks on a Friday, and last restocked on 22 October.
AO is bundle-happy. To make its drops last a little longer and deter scalpers it will package the console with various accessories such as headsets and extra controllers, usually selling the bundle for around £600.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Amazon
Does Xbox All Access charge interest?
Still wondering if the Xbox All Access deal at Game is right for you? Let’s go through some Xbox All Access FAQs:
Can you pay off Xbox All Access early? Yes. You can make early repayments or pay off the remaining balance at any time for no extra fee.
Is Xbox All Access interest-free? Yes. Xbox All Access is an interest-free credit agreement between you and the buy-now-pay-later service Klarna. There are no service charges and the cost includes the console itself and 24 month subscription to Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style library of over 100 games.
What happens if I stop paying Xbox All Access? The same thing that happens if you default on any loan. You’ll be in trouble with Klarna’s debt collectors and your credit score will take a big hit. Your Xbox account could be suspended and could start racking up interest fees and other late payment charges.
So make sure you’re in a position to make the payments comfortably for two years.
How does Xbox All Access work?
When Game restocks the Xbox, it’s often through the Xbox All Access programme,
Rather than pay £449 for the console in one go, you pay 24 monthly instalments of £28.99. This includes two years of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style games subscription service allowing you to access more than 100 games on demand.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £10.99 per month alone, which makes Xbox All Access slightly cheaper than buying the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately.
Xbox All Access requires passing a credit check with Klarna, the buy-now-pay-later service.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Game via All Access
Game is currently selling the Xbox series X through the Xbox All Access programme, a scheme that lets you spread the cost of the Xbox over two years.
A quick note: at the time of writing we are able to reserve a console at Game for 20 minutes and begin the Klarna credit check process. Some readers have been in touch to say that the Xbox is sold out by the time they click through, or once their credit check is completed.
We’ll do our best to keep you updated on availability if it changes.
When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X?
Argos is continuing to restock the Xbox series X in local branches around the country.
These are only available on the Argos site for click and collect, not delivery, so it’s worth entering your post code to check your local area. New stock appears apparently at random in places as far afield as Aberdeen and Plymouth.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes.
Good morning, Xbox hunters
Welcome to Friday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the web for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive console.
The Xbox series X is being restocked with increasing frequency, with half a dozen drops this week alone. The increased supply is being met with equally voracious demand, so the Xbox sells out almost as soon as it appears. The cheek!
Stick with us today and we’ll alert you to new stock the instant it becomes available, giving you the best chance to nab an Xbox before anyone else does.
You ready? Let’s go.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for another day. Thank you, as always, for joining us on the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. It’s been good to have you along for the ride.
We’ve had a total of two restocks today. One from Game in the last few minutes, and another from Box, the retailer that loves to bundle the console with any old stuff it can find in the warehouse. It’s one way to weed out the scalpers, we suppose, so who can blame it?
If you didn’t manage to find your Xbox today, join us again tomorrow when we’ll be starting our hunt for Xbox series X stock all over again.
Until then, goodnight!
Aaaaand it’s gone
The Xbox series X is now sold out at Game.
That was a quick one, just like the old days. While it was expensive at £609.98, the bundle did include a very desirable fancy-pants Xbox controller.
I mean, we wouldn’t spend £160 on a controller, but as evidenced by the mayfly-esque lifespan of this Xbox drop, a lot of gamers will.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Game
Game is selling the Xbox series X bundled with the pro-level elite controller for £609.98.
This is the high-end Xbox controller, with customisable buttons and thumbsticks, and is usually worth £160 by itself.
