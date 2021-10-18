✕ Close Dandy Ace Trailer XBOX

Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X continues to be sold out absolutely everywhere online. A perfect storm of global chip shortages and supply chain bottlenecks has slowed production of Microsoft’s next-gen console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.

The smaller, cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online and on the high street, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing where the series X will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.

So if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Key Points Where can we expect to see Xbox stock this week? Show latest update 1634544158 When did Game last have an Xbox restock? (The Independent) Game hasn’t had an online Xbox series X restock since 24 September, and this was only via Microsoft’s pay-monthly Xbox All Access programme. Prior to that, the console was available in-store on 8 September, and we saw a whole bunch of restocks through the previous month, on 3, 4, 5, 13, 25 and 26 August. As is often the case, Game has the cheaper Xbox series S (£249.99, Game.co.uk) is stock now and ready to buy on its own, through All Access for £20.99 a month, or as part of a range of bundles. The Xbox series X is not in stock at all, you won’t be surprised to learn, and we don’t know when it will be back in stock. Alistair Charlton 18 October 2021 09:02 1634542934 Where can we expect to see Xbox stock this week? This is becoming an increasingly tricky question to answer. Through the first half of October we only saw a handful of restocks, at AO, Asda and BT, plus a blink-and-you-missed-it restock through the John Lewis app. This of course means other retailers, like ShopTo, Game, Very, Argos and Smyths should all be restocking over the next week or so. But what if some simply aren’t going to have a restock in October at all? It’s too early on a Monday morning to even contemplate such a thought for now, so let’s stay positive and hope for some restocks landing this week... Alistair Charlton 18 October 2021 08:42 1634542282 When did Argos last have an Xbox restock? Argos is one of several retailers yet to offer any Xbox series X stock in October. In fact, we haven’t seen availability from Argos since 24 September, and that was via the Xbox All Access programme. Prior to that, we saw a tiny online restock on 9 September, and a click-and-collect drop on 10 August. Argos tends to restock on a geographical basis, so when stock finally arrives you need to enter your postcode into the website, and hope there’s stock local to you. Stock is usually added to the website gradually, so refreshing the page is often the quickest way to see when stock lands in your local area. Alistair Charlton 18 October 2021 08:31 1634541951 Good morning! Good morning and welcome back to another week of Xbox series X hunting with the IndyBest team! October has been a painfully quiet month for Xbox restocks so far, but we’re ever the optimists and hope to see some fresh consoles arrive at retailers this week. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest Xbox series X restock news the moment we have it. Alistair Charlton 18 October 2021 08:25 Newer 1 / 1 Older

