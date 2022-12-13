Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re looking to get into the next generation of console gaming at the cheapest price point, the Xbox series S just received a generous discount – making it a great time to pick up a new gaming machine for the holidays.

Microsoft’s digital-only console may not boast quite the same specs as the more powerful Xbox series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk), but the series S can play the same games as its counterpart, just without the 4K resolution and in a smaller, more affordable package.

It’s also an excellent way to experience what Game Pass has to offer. Much like a Netflix monthly subscription, Game Pass gives players access to more than 100 titles, including the latest Microsoft-exclusive games.

Microsoft also recently announced that going forward, it’s AAA releases will be going up to the same price point as the PS5’s biggest releases, so a discount on the console will help offset that.

Over on Game Pass, there are plenty of new additions worth checking out right now. Such as indie sleeper hitVampire Survivors and medieval detective sim Pentiment, which we can personally recommend. To find out how to save £50 on a brand new console at different retailers, keep reading below.

Xbox series S: Was £249.99, now £199.99, Microsoft.com

The Xbox series S is currently discounted by £50 at a number of major retailers. Even though many Black Friday retailers had the console down by £60, this is still a remarkably good deal on a games console in 2022 that was already decent value, so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re looking to play the latest games. The deal runs from now until 24 December 2022, so there’s plenty of time to do your Christmas shopping.

In our round-up of the best gaming consoles to play in 2022 we said, “The Xbox series S is remarkably good value for a gaming console in 2022. With the lowest price point for any of the major next-gen console manufacturers, it’s a good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need a 4K resolution to have a good time.”

