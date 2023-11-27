This PS5 Cyber Monday deal sees console reduced by nearly £100

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Technically the Black Friday sales are over and have now made way for Cyber Monday – the last chance to save on offers from big-name brands and retailers, including Coggles, Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic, Amazon and Argos. But if it’s the PS5 you’re interested in, you’ll be pleased to learn that Samsung has dropped the price of the PlayStation 5 to £389.99 between now and 30 November. That’s a £90 saving over the console’s original price.

While we spotted that Very had gone one step further earlier by offering Sony’s next-generation console for just £379, which is the lowest price the PlayStation 5 has ever sold for (£379, Very.co.uk), this offer is unfortunately now sold out.

As always, we will keep you posted if this lowest-ever PlayStation 5 price returns, but in the meantime, we’ve got the lowdown on the other retailers serving up a still-decent £90 saving for Black Friday. Owing to the impressive discount, if you want one, snap it up quickly.

Already got your PS5? Well, you’re not being left out of the Black Friday fun either. PlayStation is discounting accessories like the DualSense controller (was £59.99, now £38.99, Very.co.uk), the Pulse 3D headset (was £89.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk) and more.

PS5 disc edition console: Was £479, now £389, Currys.co.uk

PlayStation’s official Black Friday sale discounts the PS5 from £479 to £389 between now and 30 November, and we’ve found the deal to be in stock at Argos (amongst other retailers).

The Independent’s tech team were impressed with the performance of the PlayStation 5 in the review of the best gaming consoles. “One of the first things you will notice about the PS5 is how games feel in your hands, thanks to the dualsense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers,” praised the review. “Beyond graphical capability, it’s the most sensory innovation that next-gen console gaming has shown us so far,” it added. The PlayStation 5 has an impressive library of games and incredible graphics, making it “the console to beat when it comes to hardware”.

You’ll find a similar PS5 discount available across other online retailers. We’ll save you some clicks – here are the best places to buy the PlayStation 5 today.

