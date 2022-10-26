Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you play online games on your PlayStation console, the chances are high you are already paying a monthly/annual fee to access the PS Plus service. So, why not get your money’s worth and download some free games for good measure?

The PS Plus subscription is a great way to try out a game that you might have previously missed, and get access to exclusive discounts on the PlayStation store. Now that the new PS Plus service has rolled out worldwide, it’s the perfect time to make the most of your membership.

Subscribers typically get access to several new games each month. This normally includes one PS5 and two PS4 titles, with the occasional offer of a PlayStation VR game as well, if you happen to own a headset.

For each game you add to your library, you will be able to access it as long as you are still a PS Plus member. A one-month essential-tier subscription costs £6.99, or it’s £49.99 for the whole year, if you’re looking for the best value.

If you want to find out which new games have been officially announced for October 2022, keep reading this article.

Where to buy a PS Plus subscription

The all new and improved PlayStation Plus launched in June 2022 with three payment options – essential, extra and premium – for new and existing subscribers. The essential tier will cost £6.99 per month (Playstation.com), the extra tier will cost £10.99 per month (Playstation.com) and the highest tier, premium, will be available for £13.49 per month (Playstation.com). We’ve explained the differences between the tiers in our guide to the new PS Plus subscripton service.

However, all tiers will entitle subscribers to the free games PlayStation releases each month.

What time do PS Plus games release?

Sony usually waits to announce the next free games available for PlayStation Plus members on the last Wednesday of the month at 4:30pm GMT. While the announcements are often leaked ahead of time, the most reliable information can be found on the PlayStation blog and now this list of games has officially been confirmed.

Free PS Plus games for November 2022

Top of the bill for PS5 and PS4 users is Nioh 2 (£34.99, Playstation.com), a Souls-like action game set in 16th-century Japan, which will have players fighting hoards of dangerous enemies. If you happen to be a fan of games like Elden Ring, this might be the challenge for you.

Next on the list is Heavenly Bodies (£16.99, Playstation.com), a physics-heavy game set in space, where players have to control a cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right stick, as they float weightlessly through a scientific research station.

Finally, PS4 fans can also look forward to The Lego Harry Potter collection (£34.99, Playstation.com), a duel compilation of Lego Harry Potter titles that encompasses the events of all the films.

All games will be available to subscribers for free from 1 November until the end of the month. Make sure you claim your free copy while you can. Even if you don’t download it until later, you will still be able to add the game to your library, so long as you have an up-to-date subscription.

