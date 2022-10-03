The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best pre-order deals for Sonic Frontiers on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Nintendo Switch
The blue blur is getting the open-world treatment
Sonic Frontiers is the latest title featuring the titular blue hedgehog and it will be arriving on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC later this year.
Deveating from it’s usual formula, Frontiers will be set in an “open-zone” world, meaning players will be free to explore wider areas outside the fast-paced linear gameplay the series has been known for.
In our hands-on preview of the game, we praised its “great potential, demonstrated in some of its early systems and world design that appear to address the biggest gripes about the 3D games in the series.”
Sonic’s latest outing is due to arrive on 8 November 2022, and while its release date is nearly here, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve been able to spot so far.
To find out where to pre-order Sonic Frontiers and where it’s on sale, keep reading the rest of this article.
‘Sonic Frontiers’: Was £54.99, now £44.95, Amazon.co.uk
Amazon is currently offering Sonic Frontiers at a discount of 18 per cent for pre-orders on both PS5 and Xbox series X/S versions of the game. The Nintendo Switch version (£45.95, Amazon.co.uk) has received a 16 per cent discount as well.
Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for PS5
- Digital edition: £49.99, Playstation.com
- £41.85, Base.com
- £46.85, Shopto.net
- £44.99, Board-game.co.uk
- £49.99, Game.co.uk
- £54.99, Hmv.com
- £54.99, Argos.co.uk
- £54.99, Very.co.uk
Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for Xbox
- Digital edition: £49.99, Xbox.com
- £41.85, Base.com
- £46.85, Shopto.net
- £44.99, Board-game.co.uk
- £49.99, Game.co.uk
- £54.99, Hmv.com
- £54.99, Argos.co.uk
- £54.99, Very.co.uk
Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for PS4
- Digital edition: £49.99, Playstation.com
- £41.85, Base.com
- £44.85, Shopto.net
- £43.29, Board-game.co.uk
- £49.99, Game.co.uk
- £54.99, Hmv.com
- £54.99, Argos.co.uk
- £54.99, Very.co.uk
Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for Nintendo Switch
- Digital edition: £49.99, Nintendo.co.uk
- £41.85, Base.com
- £49.85, Shopto.net
- £47.99, Board-game.co.uk
- £54.99, Game.co.uk
- £54.99, Hmv.com
- £54.99, Argos.co.uk
- £54.99, Very.co.uk
Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for PC
- Digital edition: £49.99, Steampowered.com
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on gaming and other tech offers, try the links below:
Looking for more games to play? Here’s our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.