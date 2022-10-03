Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sonic Frontiers is the latest title featuring the titular blue hedgehog and it will be arriving on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PC later this year.

Deveating from it’s usual formula, Frontiers will be set in an “open-zone” world, meaning players will be free to explore wider areas outside the fast-paced linear gameplay the series has been known for.

In our hands-on preview of the game, we praised its “great potential, demonstrated in some of its early systems and world design that appear to address the biggest gripes about the 3D games in the series.”

Sonic’s latest outing is due to arrive on 8 November 2022, and while its release date is nearly here, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals we’ve been able to spot so far.

To find out where to pre-order Sonic Frontiers and where it’s on sale, keep reading the rest of this article.

‘Sonic Frontiers’: Was £54.99, now £44.95, Amazon.co.uk

(SEGA)

Amazon is currently offering Sonic Frontiers at a discount of 18 per cent for pre-orders on both PS5 and Xbox series X/S versions of the game. The Nintendo Switch version (£45.95, Amazon.co.uk) has received a 16 per cent discount as well.

Pre-order now at Amazon

Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for PS5

Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for Xbox

Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for PS4

Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for Nintendo Switch

Best ‘Sonic Frontiers’ pre-order deals for PC

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on gaming and other tech offers, try the links below:

Looking for more games to play? Here’s our pick of the best Nintendo Switch games