The PS5 dualsense edge controller has launched – here’s where to buy it
The pro-level controller comes at a premium price
The dualsense edge controller is the first high-performance and customisable gaming controller that Sony has ever made, and after months of waiting, it’s finally available to buy now.
Developed with the PlayStation 5 in mind, the dualsense edge is a professional-grade gaming controller, similarly positioned to the elite gamepad Xbox owners will already be familiar with.
Revealed by PlayStation all the way back in the summer at Gamescom, the gamepad has a range of hardware and software-based customisation options for a more tailored gaming experience. This includes triggers and sticks with adjustable sensitivity and dead zones, swappable stick caps, and the ability to re-map or disable buttons, as well as rear-facing paddles with mappable inputs.
In a PlayStation blog post, the company said: “Built with high performance and personalisation in mind, the dualsense edge wireless controller for PS5 invites you to craft your own unique gaming experiences through custom controls tailored to your playstyle”. Here’s where you can buy the dualsense edge controller and how much it costs in the UK.
PlayStation dualsense edge controller: £209.99, Playstation.com
The dualsense edge has been described as PlayStation’s “first high-performance, ultra-customisable controller” for the company’s PS5 console.
Designed for PS5 gamers looking for a more tailored experience, the controller has re-mappable buttons, as well as sticks and triggers that can be fine-tuned for sensitivity, dead zones and travel distance.
As well as the controller itself, orders for the dualsense edge will come with additional features, to make it more customisable:
- Dualsense edge wireless controller
- USB braided cable
- Two standard caps
- Two high-dome caps
- Two low-dome caps
- Two half-dome back buttons
- Two lever back buttons
- Connector housing
- Carrying case
For the time being, the edge controllers are only available to purchase through PlayStation directly, but the company has stated it plans to release the accessories to select retailers from 23 February 2023. We’ll update this page when deals on the controller inevitably start to drop.
