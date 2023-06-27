Meta’s new Meta Quest Plus subscription will get you two VR games every month

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Meta has just launched a new gaming subscription called the Meta Quest Plus, which will give owners of its VR headsets, including the Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro, two VR games per month for a monthly or annual fee.

The new Meta Quest Plus subscription sees the Quest platform get its own Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus Essential-like service for the first time. Costing £7.99 per month or £59.99 annually (a 37 per cent saving), it’s slightly more expensive than both subscriptions, but Meta is offering up an introductory offer until 31 July, where you’ll only pay £1 for the first month if you want to try before you buy.

In the first month, Meta Quest Plus subscribers will get access to the physical action-rhythm first-person shooter game Pistol Whip (£22.99, Oculus.com), as well as the arcade adventure Ready Player One-style game Pixel Ripped 1995 (£14.99, Oculus.com).

In August, subscribers will be able to download the social VR game Walkabout Mini Golf (£10.99, Oculus.com) and the weapon-crafting frantic shooter action game Mothergunship: Forge (£14.99, Oculus.com).

The VR games are yours to keep for as long as you’re a subscriber. If you re-join at a later date, you’ll regain access to those games you downloaded during your original subscription period. “With a combination of VR’s biggest hits, hidden gems, and back-catalogue classics, this is the most affordable way to grow your library with killer content.” Wrote the company in a blog post.

The launch of the subscription comes just weeks after the company teased a first-look at its all-new Meta Quest 3 VR headset due out this autumn, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg very literally announced just before Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset. You can subscribe to Meta Quest Plus via the Meta Store today.

The best Meta Quest deals

Meta Quest 2: Was £399.9, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re yet to dive into the world of VR, Amazon currently has a deal on the Meta Quest 2, which won the top spot in our round-up of the best VR headsets. “The Meta Quest 2 is not the most technically advanced virtual reality headset out there, but it’s the first genuinely user-friendly one,” our writer said in their review. “You just slip it on, grab hold of the controllers, and are immediately immersed in a believable 3D space. If you want a VR experience without the fuss, there’s no better entry point than the Meta Quest 2.”

Buy now

Meta Quest Pro: Was £999.99, now £900.68, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

While the Meta Quest Pro isn’t as powerful, technically-advanced or good-looking as Apple’s new Vision Pro, it’s not obscenely overpriced. Launching late last year, it’s a mixed-reality headset like the Vision Pro, featuring both augmented and virtual reality capabilities aimed at productivity users. It has full colour passthrough, so you can see the outside world as well as the virtual one. It’s currently £100 off at Amazon.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on tech and video games, try one of our voucher codes:

Want something more powerful? We have a guide to the best VR headsets