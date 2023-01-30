Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A few months ago, when Meta launched the high-end Meta Quest Pro – the company’s first mixed-reality AR/VR headset – all anyone could talk about was the price.

The premium product wasn’t merely twice as much as the wildly popular Meta Quest 2 (£399, Amazon.co.uk), it was quadruple the price. Then, earlier this year, Vive announced it too was launching a mixed-reality headset, called the XR Elite, undercutting the Meta Quest Pro by £200 (£1,299.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Now, to entice customers into Meta’s augmented/virtual-reality world, the company has slashed the price of the costly headset for a limited time. From now until 11 February, you can get the Meta Quest Pro for £200 less than usual.

The price cut comes as rumours continue to swirl about the imminent launch of an Apple mixed-reality headset called Apple Reality Pro, which is allegedly going to cost $3,000/£2,500 upon launch – double the price of the Meta Quest Pro.

With just two weeks to snag the deal, here’s everything you need to know about the Meta Quest Pro and where you can get it for less.

Meta Quest Pro: Was £1,499.99, now £1,299, Amazon.co.uk



The Meta Quest Pro is an advanced mixed-reality device aimed more at productivity users than gamers. The highlight of the Meta Quest Pro is it has full-colour passthrough, meaning you can see the outside world as well as the virtual one while the device is strapped to your head.

Altogether, there are 10 VR and AR sensors, with four cameras on the outside of the headset, capturing your environment and the outside space around you, enabling you to overlay the outside world onto the virtual one.

The device also features eye-tracking, new pancake lenses and 1,800 × 1,920px resolution mini-LED displays, making it 40 per cent thinner than the cheaper Quest 2. Plus, there are redesigned controllers. Inside, you’ll find an upgraded Snapdragon XR2+ chip. As standard, the device comes with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM.

