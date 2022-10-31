Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of FIFA 23 along with a new controller, then there’s currently a 38 per cent saving on a bundle that includes a brand new controller.

The dualsense wireless controller is arguably one of the console’s biggest selling points, with haptic vibrations, adaptive triggers cased in a fresh ergonomic design that made the top of our list for best accessories.

In our round-up, we said: “A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player”, so it’s ideal for anyone who wants to play FIFA 23 with their friends.

We said of the game in our review: “FIFA 23 (£59.65, Amazon.co.uk) could be seen as a statement of intent for what EA Sports FC will eventually become. Not only is it packed to the rafters with new and original content, its refinement of basic mechanics and animations make it one of the best looking in the series to date”.

To find out where to shop the FIFA 23 and PS5 controller bundle, then keep reading below.

‘FIFA 23’ digital code and PS5 dualsense wireless controller: Was £129.98, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Taking into consideration the cost of the digital version of the game (£69.99, Playstation.com) and the white dualsense controller (£59.99, Playstation.com), customers will be saving a massive £50 with this bundle, making it exceptional value for money. The deal can be shopped at both Amazon and Argos, depending on your retailer of preference.

Buy now from Amazon

Buy now from Argos

