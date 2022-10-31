The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Save nearly £50 on FIFA 23 when you buy a PS5 dualsense controller
Have a kickabout with an extra controller
If you’re hoping to pick up a copy of FIFA 23 along with a new controller, then there’s currently a 38 per cent saving on a bundle that includes a brand new controller.
The dualsense wireless controller is arguably one of the console’s biggest selling points, with haptic vibrations, adaptive triggers cased in a fresh ergonomic design that made the top of our list for best accessories.
In our round-up, we said: “A second one is an essential addition for everyone but the most antisocial player”, so it’s ideal for anyone who wants to play FIFA 23 with their friends.
We said of the game in our review: “FIFA 23 (£59.65, Amazon.co.uk) could be seen as a statement of intent for what EA Sports FC will eventually become. Not only is it packed to the rafters with new and original content, its refinement of basic mechanics and animations make it one of the best looking in the series to date”.
To find out where to shop the FIFA 23 and PS5 controller bundle, then keep reading below.
‘FIFA 23’ digital code and PS5 dualsense wireless controller: Was £129.98, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk
Taking into consideration the cost of the digital version of the game (£69.99, Playstation.com) and the white dualsense controller (£59.99, Playstation.com), customers will be saving a massive £50 with this bundle, making it exceptional value for money. The deal can be shopped at both Amazon and Argos, depending on your retailer of preference.
