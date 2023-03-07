Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

To honour everybody’s favourite turtle-bothering plumber, Amazon’s dropped the price of the original Nintendo Switch to £251 for Mario Day – which falls on 10 March, or “MAR10”.

That’s the cheapest we’ve seen the standard Nintendo Switch console go for at Amazon, but there’s an even better deal to be found if you pre-order the limited edition Super Mario Odyssey + Nintendo Switch bundle (£259.99, Game.co.uk).

The bundle launches on Friday and comes with a digital download code for Super Mario Odyssey, easily one of the portable console’s best games. The bundle also includes a set of stickers celebrating the launch of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie, which arrives in UK cinemas on 7 April and stars Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario.

Seemingly not content with just a single day to celebrate their biggest character, Nintendo is running promotions all month in honour of Mario Day. Everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership will get new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks, and there are discounts on a range of Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo Switch neon red/blue: Was £259.99 now £251, Amazon.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 and quickly became one of Nintendo’s most successful launches ever. A clever hybrid of a home console and a portable one, the Switch lets you instantly move between playing on a television and playing on a handheld screen, just by sliding the controllers into place and lifting it out of its charging dock. That makes it the ideal console for families with a shared screen: players can continue their game in handheld mode whenever somebody wants to watch Netflix.

Nintendo is the only place you can play many of gaming’s most iconic and revered series – Mario, Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon – all of which feel at home on Switch. An improved version of the console, the Nintendo Switch OLED launched in 2021 (£309.99, Argos.co.uk) and offers a brighter and more vivid screen – though we still rate the original model, especially at this price.



'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe': Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is also sale at Amazon with a 30 per cent discount. Dubbing it as the console’s “second ‘must-have’ game”, our reviewer raved about the fact that “Deluxe features 48 tracks, 42 characters, 23 items, 200cc mode, and eight battle areas”. And shared that “the tracks themselves are brilliantly varied, being some of Mario Kart’s finest”.

