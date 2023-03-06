Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been years since The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was first announced. Nintendo initially teased the game all the way back in 2019 at E3, but despairing Link fans don’t have long left to wait now, as the release date nears.

Last month, Nintendo released a new trailer for the much-anticipated game at its Nintendo Direct event, where the company detailed information about an all-new Link Amiibo and a collector’s edition of the game.

A couple of weeks ago, the entire art book, which comes inside the collector’s edition, was leaked online. The images showed new locations, foes and various outfits. It’s unknown how the art book got out months before the game’s release date, but we’d be wary if you are trying to avoid spoilers – we won’t be linking to any of it here.

Scheduled to release this spring, Tears of the Kingdom looks set to take hero Link to new heights in a fractured Hyrule, with air traversal reminiscent of a previous Zelda title: Skyward Sword.

Nintendo says the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, our favourite game on the Nintendo Switch, will see players plot their own paths through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above.

Tears of the Kingdom will be available to play on all Nintendo Switch systems, including the lite and OLED models. While it’s still a couple of months away from release, several retailers already have listings for the highly anticipated open-world title. Here’s everything you need to know about all three editions of the game and the best pre-order deals on the game and new Amiibo.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ release date

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was first teased at E3 2019, but we didn’t get a proper look at it until E3 2021, and the title wasn’t even unveiled until Nintendo hosted its Nintendo Direct event in 2022. The game was first slated to launch in 2022, but it has now been confirmed for release on 12 May 2023.

What is the ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ collector’s deluxe edition and Link Amiibo?

There will be two editions of Tears of the Kingdom available to buy when it launches in May – the standard edition and the collector’s deluxe edition. The deluxe edition comes with physical items, as well as the game.

While the standard edition was initially expected to cost $59.99 in the US when first announced, it appears it will retail for $69.99 instead. UK gamers won’t have to worry, though, as the price will remain at £59.99 over here, and we’ve already spotted some deals on the game itself.

If you decide to pre-order the collector’s edition, you’ll get The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, an art book, a SteelBook case, a steel poster and a set of four pin badges. This all comes to £109.99.

Nintendo also announced a Tears of the Kingdom Link Amiibo. If you bag one of these, it will give you extra in-game weapons and materials when used, plus there will be a “special fabric” for Link’s paraglider in-game. The Amiibo is currently available to pre-order in the UK (£29.99, Amazon.co.uk).

If you already have a Legend of Zelda Amiibo, Nintendo says those too will offer up extra in-game weapons, materials and paraglider fabrics.

Best ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ pre-order deals in the UK

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ standard edition, Nintendo Switch: Was £59.99, now £49.85, Hit.co.uk

(Nintendo)

Hit (formerly Base) currently has one of the best pre-order deals on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you pre-order from the independent games retailer, you’ll get it for £10 less than the typical price.

That said, if you pre-order Tears of the Kingdom from Amazon, you’ll receive an exclusive Legend of Zelda poster (£59.99, Amazon.co.uk) for free.

Pre-order now from Hit

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ collector’s deluxe edition, Nintendo Switch: £109.99, Game.co.uk

(Game)

The collector’s edition of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is currently out of stock, with Game last restocking the deluxe edition on Friday 17 February at around 9am.

We expect the retailer to release another batch of the collector’s edition soon, so keep checking back, though there are unlikely to be any deals on the collector’s edition, due to it being a high-demand item. The collector’s edition comes with an art book, a SteelBook case, a steel poster and a set of four pin badges.

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Link Amiibo: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Amazon is currently the only retailer selling the Tears of the Kingdom Link Amiibo. When you scan the Amiibo with your Nintendo Switch, you will unlock in-game weapons, materials and a “special fabric” for Link’s paraglider. Again, as a high-demand item, there are unlikely to be deals on the Amiibo.

Pre-order now

‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ storyline and gameplay

We got another look at Tears of the Kingdom in early February when Nintendo showed off the latest trailer, and it looks like one of the darkest entries in the game series so far. Darkness consumes Hyrule as monsters surround the kingdom, setting it on fire.

But then the footage shows our hero Link fighting gigantic rock monsters and assembling mechanical gizmos to defeat foes, as well as move and fly around. In the background, Zelda can be heard willing the powers that be to lend Link their power.

