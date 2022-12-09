Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mario fans, zip up your plumber’s suit. You’ll want to race out to get this Nintendo Switch OLED deal that’s dropped just in time for Christmas.

Having launched just over a year ago, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the best version of the ground-breaking console, in our opinion. It features a larger OLED display with brighter colours and a sturdier kickstand, making it more fun to play on the go than ever before.

Between now and Saturday 31 December, Nintendo is giving away a free copy of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (which usually costs £99.99) with every purchase of the gaming giant’s latest console.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will make an excellent Christmas present for one big reason: it’s not just a boring videogame you play on your TV. It literally turns your living room into a giant racetrack, overlaying your living room onto the telly, with opponents and obstacles spawning in real-time, letting you whiz about in a kart around the Christmas tree.

But it’s not the only gift that will excite the gamer in your life this festive season. We’ve been rounding up the best Christmas gifts for gamers in the lead-up to the big day, from PS5 games to gaming peripherals. But if it’s this unmissable Nintendo Switch OLED deal you’re after, we’ve got you covered.

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’: Was £409.98, now £309.99, Nintendo.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a small evolution over the original Nintendo Switch console, which launched in 2017. “The Nintendo Switch OLED improves upon the original Nintendo Switch in every possible way,” our writer said in our round-up of the best gifts for gamers.

“It features a larger 7in OLED screen, so you’ll notice colours are more vivid, and blacks are darker when playing games in handheld mode. There’s a sturdier kickstand, so it won’t fall over when you breathe on it, the speakers are slightly better, and there’s now an ethernet port for more-reliable online play,” they added.

You can get Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for free with this deal – a game that usually costs £99.99. You drive a toy kart in the real world, using the same controls as in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. All of the action is captured from the camera on the toy kart and then displayed on your Nintendo Switch or TV screen. Then just watch as your home is turned into a sandy desert or the ocean depths, in this revolutionary game where you face off against other players inside your own home.

“It’s a strange but energising gimmick; the ability to zip round the room at ankle-height offers a whole new perspective on your own familiar lived-in surroundings,” our writer said in their review of the game. “Mario Kart Live seems like two timeless children’s Christmas presents rolled into one: an enticing cross-breed of a videogame and a Scalextric set.

If you’re more of a Link aficionado, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is also being given away for free when you buy a Switch OLED this festive season. It’s an enhanced version of the classic game originally released on the Wii, and usually retails for £49.99.

Buy now

