The PS VR2 has been discounted for the first time

It’s only been two weeks since Sony’s next-gen PlayStation PS VR2 virtual reality headset launched in third-party retailers in the UK, but John Lewis & Partners is already coming in strong by giving the device its first discount. Well, kind of.

John Lewis is currently hosting a members-only sale until 31 May, and by using the company’s discount code, savvy shoppers can save £50 on the pricey virtual-reality headset, taking it from £529.99 down to £479.99, a genuinely good discount for the expensive gadget.

It’s free to become a My John Lewis member, and the £50 discount code will work on anything over £500. Use the code “MYSAVE50” to save £50 at the checkout. You can also currently save £20 when you spend £200.

The PS VR2 is arguably one of the best tech candidates for the £50 deal, given that it only launched three months ago, and the thing it connects to (the PS5) is never on sale – the PS VR2 is likely to get the same treatment.

Released in late February, the PS VR2 is one of the best virtual-reality devices out there, with a decent selection of games. With deals expected to be almost non-existent, it’s worth snapping up the headset now before the code expires next Wednesday.

PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £479.99, Johnlewis.com

(PlayStation)

The PS VR2 is one of the simplest virtual-reality devices out there, plugging directly into the PlayStation 5 with one long USB-C cable. That means there aren’t a multitude of snaking cables everywhere, which was the case with the first PlayStation VR headset.

The PS VR2 features a pair of OLED lenses for better contrast. “Scenes inside the PS VR2 can more closely recreate the wide range of brightness our eyes deal with in the real world,” our writer said in their review. “Night-time scenes aren’t washed out by an LCD backlight, and a burst of unexpected sunlight filtering through a cave opening in Horizon Call of the Mountain can feel dazzling.”

Because the PS VR2 has four cameras in the headset, it can track your position and movement in the room. “The overall sensory experience offered by the PS VR2 is genuinely phenomenal,” our reviewer added. “Slipping the headset on feels like teleportation: objects appear real enough to touch, virtual characters making actual eye contact makes you feel peculiar, and your idiot brain becomes convinced it can feel sunlight on your skin.”

To get the £50 discount, sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and enter the code “MYSAVE50” when you get to the checkout.

PS5 disc edition: Was £479.99, now £459.99, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis & Partners)

If you haven’t yet got a PS5, you can currently save £20 on the machine, thanks to the John Lewis members sale. The PS5 is a marked improvement on Sony’s hardware. It’s blazing fast, with games loading in a snap; it’s new dualsense controller is an absolute marvel, with the controller’s haptic feedback pulsing in your hands as you game, and it’s crammed with features, including support for ray tracing.

It’s the best console Sony has ever made, and won the top spot in our round-up of the best games consoles. If you sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and enter the code “MYSAVE20” at the checkout, you can save £20 on the PS5.

PS5 digital edition: Was £389.99, now £369.99, Johnlewis.com

(Sony)

The PS5 digital edition is the cheaper of the two PS5 consoles, but it’s basically the same machine. The only difference is it doesn’t have a disc drive and is slightly smaller and more symmetrical. If you don’t own physical PS4 games, don’t mind not having physical PS5 games, and don’t have a collection of movies on Blu-ray, the digital edition console is a better, more affordable option.

Again, If you sign up for a free My John Lewis membership and enter the code “MYSAVE20” at the checkout, you can save £20, bringing the price down to £369.99.

