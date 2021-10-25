The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Amazon could restock consoles this week – what to know
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Currys, Very, Asda and more
UPDATE: The PS5 could drop at Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched almost a whole year ago, in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow substantially. New stock is still quite difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.
September was a mixed bag when it came to PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not a patch on the sunlit uplands of August, we still saw some consistent drops last month at Very, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon, Smyths Toys and Game. We had 10 drops to end the month of September. But how has October been going? After a slow start, we had nine massive drops last week from Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO.com, joining BT, ShopTo and Smyths Toys from earlier in the month.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Read more:
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
When was the last Argos PS5 console restock?
Argos was one of the nine retailers to restock consoles last week, so we’re not expecting another restock now until November.
The ever reliable @PS5StockAlertUK has poltergeists inside the Argos abode, and the account tends to leak restock dates siphoned from the internal systems ahead of time. This is one where we wait and watch for a tweet.
Black Friday gaming deals 2021
If you want to end the PS5 hunt for the rest of the year and are content with your trusty PlayStation 4, then you’re in luck. Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner and we’re expecting a huge number of PS4 games to be discounted during the shopping extravaganza. It’s a great time to (trick or) treat yourself.
If you’re keen to hear more, have a read of our Black Friday PS4 deals 2021 explainer or our Black Friday gaming deals 2021 forecast. We give you a breakdown of all the deals to expect.
These are the best PS4 deals to look out for this Black Friday
What you need to know about the best PS4 deals, discounts and bundles across all UK retailers for Black Friday 2021
Could Smyths Toys PS5 stock drop this week?
If you managed to cop a PS5 from Smyths Toys on 5 October, you’ve hopefully got its ghostly white body chilling somewhere in the middle of your living room. The last of the pre-orders were expected to be fulfilled on 20 October, but get in touch if you haven’t been able to pick yours up yet.
If we’re lucky, we could see another restock sometime this week, potentially on Tuesday or Wednesday. We have seen it drop on a Monday and a Friday before, so you just never know with Smyths.
When could Amazon PS5 stock drop this week?
Amazon hasn’t had a drop since 29 September. It’s the only major retailer not to have a drop so far this month. Out of all the retailers, Amazon seems to be suffering the most with stock shortages.
Over the past year, we’ve gotten very used to the retailer dropping consoles every two weeks, but since August, that pattern has been smashed like a pumpkin by a pumpkin-smashing bully on Halloween night. Before dropping on 29 September, the retailer hadn’t dropped any stock for a whole six weeks.
It’s well overdue a restock now, and we’re hoping that it could drop the PS5 on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. If it does, expect it to drop between 8:30am and 10:30am. Keep your fingers crossed.
What PS5 restocks could we see this week?
GoOoOoOoOoOd morning PS5 hunters! It’s the spookiest week of October and we’re back with some more PS5 stock tracking action.
After a splendid week of restocks last week, seeing Asda, Studio, John Lewis & Partners, Very, Littlewoods, Argos, Hamleys, Game and AO.com drop consoles, we’re hoping that the PS5 ghouls and gremlins will deliver some more scarily good restocks this week as well.
This week, we’ve got our eye on Amazon and Smyths Toys. Let’s. just hope the consoles aren’t frightened off from dropping.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.