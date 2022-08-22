Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When Sega unveiled the mega drive mini 2 games console in June, retro gamers across the world laced up their Sonic 2 ray tracer trainers and readied their bodies for a return to the Nineties.

While the console was announced for release in Japan and the US, gamers in the UK were left waiting for confirmation it would be launching in Europe as well. But ponder no longer – it’s on its way.

Sega has just confirmed its mega drive mini 2 will indeed be coming to the UK and Europe, and it will be launching with 60 mega drive and mega CD games on 27 October, just in time for Christmas.

The miniaturised version of the console is said to be 55 per cent smaller than the original mega drive console from the Nineties, and it’s also getting a new user interface. The console will also be compatible with retro-inspired versions of the mega CD and the mega 32X add-ons from yesteryear.

The first mini reboot of the mega drive was a surprise hit when it launched in 2019, and the mega drive mini 2 will no doubt be just as popular. If you’re itching to get your hands on the retro console, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know and when exactly pre-orders will launch in the UK.

Sega mega drive mini 2 UK release date: When can you pre-order the console?

The mega drive mini 2 will be launching in the UK on 27 October. We don’t have an exact date as to when pre-orders will open in the UK, with Sega simply stating gamers in Europe will be able to pre-order the console in September. We’ll update this page as soon as pre-orders open, but it shouldn’t be too long now.

Gamers in the US can already pre-order the Sega genesis mini 2 (as it’s called in North America). The console is exclusive to Amazon, so you won’t be able to buy it anywhere else ($99.99/£85, Amazon.com).

At the start of August, Sega told gaming news website Polygon that just one-tenth of 2019’s supply of the genesis mini will be made available for the genesis mini 2 in the US, with stock shipping out from Amazon Japan directly as a result of the semiconductor shortage. We don’t know how it will work in the UK yet, but we’re expecting stock to be just as low.

Sega mega drive mini 2: What games will be available?

There will be 61 games available on the mega drive mini 2 when it launches on 27 October. Some titles on the Japanese console will not be coming to the UK/US console and vice versa. Japanese exclusives include Lunar: The Silver Star, Eternal Blue and Popful Mail.

There are 60 games coming to the mega drive mini 2 in the UK. Forty-one of these are classic mega drive games, 12 are mega CD games, which include the controversial Night Trap, and seven are never-before released bonus titles, which include Super Locomotive, VS Puyo Puyo Sun and Fantasy Zone. Here’s the list of games in full:

Mega drive games

After Burner 2

Alien Soldier

Atomic Runner

Bonanza Bros.

ClayFighter

Soleil (aka Crusader Of Centy)

Desert Strike: Return To The Gulf

Earthworm Jim 2

Elemental Master

Fatal Fury 2

Gain Ground

Golden Axe 2

Granada

Hellfire

Herzog Zwei

Lightening Force: Quest For The Darkstar

Midnight Resistance

OutRun

OutRunners

Phantasy Star 2

Populous

Rainbow Islands – Extra

Ranger-X

Ristar

Rolling Thunder 2

Shadow Dancer: The Secret Of Shinobi

Shining Force 2

Shining In The Darkness

Sonic 3D: Flickies’ Island

Splatterhouse 2

Streets Of Rage 3

Super Hang-On

Super Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers

The Ooze

The Revenge Of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl In Panic On Funkotron

Truxton

VectorMan 2

Viewpoint

Virtua Racing

Warsong

Mega CD games:

Ecco The Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides Of Time

Final Fight CD

Yumemi Mystery Mansion

Night Striker

Night Trap

Robo Aleste

Sewer Shark

Shining Force CD

Silpheed

Sonic The Hedgehog CD

The Ninja Warriors

Previously unreleased mega drive titles

Devi & Pii

Fantasy Zone

Space Harrier 2

Spatter

Star Mobile

Super Locomotive

VS Puyo Puyo Sun

