Watch live: Members of Blackpink meet fans at ‘Born Pink’ premiere

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

K-Pop group Blackpink are meeting fans in South Korea at the premiere of their concert film for 'Born Pink', in celebration of the group's eighth anniversary.

A pink carpet is laid out for the four members' arrival, as Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa celebrate their tour, which began in October 2022.

The film is being screened in cinemas across the world, and follows their 'Light Up The Sky' documentary on Netflix.

Over 11 months on the 'Born Pink' tour, they covered 34 cities with 66 concerts, and became the first K-Pop group to headline Coachella.

Since then, they've not released any new music and focused on their solo ventures, however, YG Entertainment’s founder Yang Hyun-suk recently shared that BLACKPINK are preparing to go back on tour in 2025 .