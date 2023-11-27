Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing viewers are divided over Bobby Brazier’s song choice during his performance after his tear-jerking tribute caused an unexpected row on social media.

The ballroom was filled with emotional scenes on Saturday night (25 November) as six of the remaining couples battled it out on the dancefloor.

This week, Brazier and his dance partner Dianna Buswell performed the couple’s choice dance to the song This Woman’s Work by Maxwell.

The dance routine was dedicated to Brazier’s mother, Jade Goody, who passed away in 2009 after being diagnosed with cancer.

"It changed my life completely, I’d love to spend a day with her just to see where I get my smile from,” Brazier said before his performance.

Speaking on his family’s grief, his father TV presenter Jeff Brazier talked about how the "loss makes you grow closer.”

He added: “I’m the lucky one, I’m the one who gets to bring the boys up, I’m the one who gets to watch them on Strictly, it brings to my joy to my life."

The striking dance performance also left his father, Jeff close to tears as well as the judges Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse who gave him standing ovations.

Ballas said she was “emotional” as she praised the performance and said it was the “most beautiful true movements through the body as you danced it through your heart.”

"(The) steps and the dancing and technical aspects are important, but with such a beautiful dance, I think this is a dance that transcends that,” Mabuse added.

"This carries the message and the message that you both put on the floor was absolutely beautiful. I think you captured the song amazingly."

Brazier and Buswell’s emotional tribute (BBC)

While he was waiting for his score, Brazier said the dance to This Woman’s Work, which was originally written and performed by Kate Bush, was "something I’ll never forget".

Earlier in the week, the EastEnders star appeared on ITV’s Loose Women, where he said he wanted to perform to the song because the lyrics were "profound and very impactful” for him.

"When I was a little bit younger and I was angry and resentful and I feared the world and just couldn’t cry or express myself, it was hearing those lyrics that would just made me cry because it felt so true," he said.

Viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the routine. Some also pointed out that the choice of song was credited to Maxwell, rather than Kate Bush, who performed the original track.

One user wrote: “I think you mean This Woman’s Work by Kate Bush!!!! Who the hell is Maxwell?! #strictly."

Another commented: "Pedantic I know but This woman’s work is a Kate Bush masterpiece and yes Maxwell covered it but the flowers belong to Ms Bush. Great dance from B&D #strictly."

“Oh Bobby No credit to Kate Bush and saying the wrong lyrics Shame,” wrote another user.

"#Strictly bawling my eyes out at Bobby’s Strictly dance. Oh and This Woman’s Work was written by Kate Bush, her name should be mentioned even if a cover is used,” said another viewer.

But one fan rushed onto X/Twitter to defend Brazier and told people to just “get over it”.

They added: “People are really getting upset that Bobby said Maxwell instead of Kate Bush. He probably grew up listening to Maxwell version, no disrespect to Kate Bush. It was probably in his father’s collection. And they sang it (tried to) Maxwell Version. Get over it. #Strictly #scd."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday on BBC One.