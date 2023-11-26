Strictly: Bobby Brazier’s father breaks down in tears at Jade Goody tribute

Bobby Brazier left his father, Jeff Brazier, close to tears on Saturday’s (25 November)Strictly Come Dancing as he danced a tribute to his late mother, Jade Goody.

The Eastenders and his partner Dianne Buswell performed a contemporary dance to “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell, which he had described as a “journey” on It Takes Two earlier this week.

Judges Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke could not hold back their emotions as they gave positive feedback for the powerful dance, while Jeff could be seen with tears in his eyes in the audience.