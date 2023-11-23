Strictly’s Bobby Brazier opens up on Jade Goody’s death: ‘I was angry and resentful’

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bobby Brazier has opened up about the impact his mother Jade Goody’s death had on him, admitting he felt “angry and resentful”.

Appearing on Loose Women alongside his dance partner Dianne Buswell, Brazier revealed this weekend they will be dancing to ‘This Woman’s Worth’ by Maxwell, a song he said made him cry when he was younger.

The EastEnders actor said: “The lyrics are perfect and very profound. The lyrics ‘I should be crying but I just can’t let it show’ and when I was a little bit younger and I was angry and resentful and I feared the world and I couldn’t cry, it was those lyrics that would make me.”