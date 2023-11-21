Strictly: Bobby Brazier hints next dance will be Jade Goody tribute

Bobby Brazier’s next Strictly Come Dancing routine will represent his mother, Jade Goody, the Eastenders star hinted.

The actor appeared on It Takes Two on Tuesday, 21 November, to discuss the details of his next performance with Dianne Buswell.

Brazier was five years old when his mother died from cervical cancer in 2009.

Hinting at what to expect in Saturday’s routine, Brazier told Fleur East: “We go on this journey throughout... it’s emotional, it’s going to be lovely.”

Buswell said she “couldn’t look Bobby in the eyes” during rehearsals for the dance.