Strictly: Bobby Brazier shows off moves in behind-the-scenes Blackpool clip

Bobby Brazier has been showing off his moves as Strictly Come Dancing contestants gear up for the dancing show’s famous Blackpool week.

In a clip posted to dance partner Dianne Buswell’s Instagram story, the Eastenders actor can be seen practicing away as the pair prepare for the special episode on Saturday (18 November).

It comes after Brazier revealed the strange way he copes with dance pressure on the show.

Buswell told Strictly It Takes Two host Janette Manrara: “He does this little nervous laugh. He holds me and he starts laughing because he is so nervous. That laughter helps him.”