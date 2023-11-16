Strictly’s Bobby Brazier reveals strange way he copes with dance pressure

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier has revealed the strange way he deals with the pressure of the competition.

The EastEnders actor said he finds laughing helps ease his nerves. Brazier and professional partner Dianne Buswell explained how they were worried about not making it through to week 9 of the competition in Blackpool on Saturday (18 November).

Buswell told Strictly It Takes Two host Janette Manrara: “He does this little nervous laugh. He holds me and he starts laughing because he is so nervous. That laughter helps him.”

Brazier added: “It’s the tension, I find it quite funny.”