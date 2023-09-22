Book of a lifetime: The Butcher Boy by Patrick McCabe

I had never heard of The Butcher Boy until about seven or eight years ago, as I was beginning my first novel. An Irish friend of mine read some of my early pages and suggested that I might enjoy the book, that it might inspire me. He was right – I enjoyed it massively – but rather than inspire me, I initially found myself inhibited by it.

I could see that I was trying for similar things to those which the novel achieves – the total absorption into a disordered mind; the blurring of the real and the imagined; the madness and chicanery of the small town, to name a few – but if that book exists and does all those things better than I possibly could then how, I wondered for a time, could I go forward?