5 new books to read this week

Caleb Azumah Nelson finds more success with his sophomore novel…

Fiction

1. Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson is published in hardback by Viking, priced £14.99 (ebook £9.99). Available now

Having won the Costa First Novel Award and Debut of the Year at the British Book Awards for Open Water, Caleb Azumah Nelson follows up with another sensitive, delicate gem. A coming-of-age story, Stephen is falling in love with his best friend Del and falling out with his father over his path in life. Set over three summers, in South London and Ghana, Stephen begins to understand the dynamics of family, how community is built and how to find his way back to his father. There’s a nice irony to how someone so articulate in his head can be so unable to say what he feels to the people who matter in his life. Music weaves its way through the book – dancing, playing and listening. There’s also a musical essence to the writing, as refrains are studded through the text and themes emerge and circle back. The publishers should create a Spotify playlist so you could immerse yourself in the sounds and music Stephen loves.9/10(Review by Bridie Pritchard)

2. Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes is published in hardback by Piatkus, priced £22 (ebook £12.99). Available now

Fans of the Bridgerton Netflix series or original books will be familiar with the character of Queen Charlotte – and now historical romance author Julia Quinn has fleshed out her backstory, in a new collaboration with producer Shonda Rhimes. The story takes us back to the 1700s, when Charlotte – a woman of colour from Germany – is brought to England to marry King George. Told from a variety of perspectives, it follows Charlotte navigating the British court – one which is not particularly open to non-white princesses – while falling in love with her new husband and discovering a dark truth. It has all the elements of a classic period romance – headstrong women, ball scenes, gossip galore – so will be familiar territory for fans of the genre. However, it does deal with quite serious issues – racism, mental illness and sexual assault – with perhaps too light a touch, which might be a bit unnerving for some readers. It will no doubt be a hit with Bridgerton fans keen to dive further into the show’s universe, but others might find it somewhat lacking.6/10(Review by Prudence Wade)

3. The Guest by Emma Cline is published in hardback by Chatto & Windus, priced £18.99 (ebook £8.99). Available May 18

Aloof and mysterious Alex is a young 20-something, masquerading as a wealthy woman on Long Island. After she’s been kicked out of the house she was staying in, she decides to stay on the island – and what follows feels like a tale of the ultimate grifter. Doused in ambiguity and foreboding, we get to see much of the world alongside Alex, but the elusive third-person voice of this book is unsettling, with nothing ever feeling quite as you may want it to. It’s an engaging yarn, and Alex is a purposefully dislikeable protagonist. And yet her total lack of redeeming features feels misleading – even when we should empathise with her, we’re left bitter and confused by her actions. Beautiful language and imagery can only get you so far in a novel where no character feels quite whole.6/10(Review by Imy Brighty-Potts)

Non-fiction

4. The Rooster House: A Ukrainian Family Memoir by Victoria Belim is published in hardback by Virago, priced £20 (ebook £11.99). Available May 18

With the war in Ukraine dominating the news and throwing a spotlight on the country, Victoria Belim’s family memoir could not be a more timely exploration of the country’s difficult Soviet past. During a 2014 visit to her grandmother, amid Russia annexing Crimea, the writer learns of an unknown uncle – Nikodim – who disappeared in the 1930s “fighting for a free Ukraine”. Belim’s determination to uncover his fate triggers a moving personal journey unravelling complex family relationships, secrets and memories. She takes us into the homes of rural Ukrainians, illuminating their hopes, fears, struggles and traditions. Belim’s love of the country and its people stands out in her sensitive depiction of their stoicism, hospitality and bonds amid the pressures of a post-Soviet state bureaucracy and economy. This is a honest, insightful and passionate book, that provides a beautiful insight into a nation beyond war headlines.7/10(Review by Tom Pilgrim)

Children’s book of the week

5. Ace And The Animal Heroes: The Big Farm Rescue by JB Gill, illustrated by Becka Moor, is published in paperback by Puffin, priced £7.99 (ebook £4.99). Available now

The main character of this book, Ace, is a young boy who lives with his eccentric and extremely loving grandparents. Their colourful characters play a big part in the story, helping keep it very entertaining and a pleasure to read for any young child. Ace inherits a run-down farm and, despite not even having a pet of his own, with the help of his grandparents and a new best friend, he takes to the whole thing like a duck to water. With a few tricks up his sleeve – including a special pair of yellow wellington boots – Ace and his gang must get the farm into a good state, otherwise they might lose it to the evil councillor. This is a fun read and comes highly recommended.9/10(Review by Joanne Brennan)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING MAY 13

HARDBACK (FICTION)1. The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks2. Atlas by Lucinda Riley & Harry Whittaker3. Happy Place by Emily Henry4. Queen Charlotte by Julia Quinn & Shonda Rhimes5. Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson6. The Hike by Lucy Clarke7. On His Majesty’s Secret Service by Charlie Higson8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros9. August Blue by Deborah Levy10. Atalanta by Jennifer Saint(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)1. Unbreakable by Ronnie O’Sullivan2. Ultra-Processed People by Chris van Tulleken3. The Future Of Geography by Tim Marshall4. Bored Of Lunch by Nathan Anthony5. Johnson At 10 by Anthony Seldon & Raymond Newell6. How Westminster Works… And Why It Doesn’t by Ian Dunt7. I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was by Ruby Wax8. Spare by The Duke of Sussex9. But What Can I Do? by Alastair Campbell10. Surviving To Drive by Guenther Steiner(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)1. Spare by The Duke of Sussex2. Ultra-Processed People by Chris van Tulleken3. Atlas by Lucinda Riley & Harry Whittaker4. Atomic Habits by James Clear5. The Making Of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks6. I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was by Ruby Wax7. Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus8. Glucose Revolution by Jessie Inchauspe9. Mythos by Stephen Fry10. The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman(Compiled by Audible)