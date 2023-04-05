5 new books to read this week

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

How To Fail podcaster Elizabeth Day is back with a new work of non-fiction…

Fiction

1. Secrets Of Hartwood Hall by Katie Lumsden is published in hardback by Michael Joseph, priced £16.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now

In her debut novel, Katie Lumsden follows the story of a young Victorian widow, Margaret Lennox. Margaret is offered a position as governess at isolated country house Hartwood Hall with an only child, Louis, and his mother, Mrs Evesham. Margaret soon hears the rumours that Mrs Evesham is a witch and the house is cursed – she does not believe in such superstitions, but she cannot deny seeing strange figures or hearing mysterious noises at night. To try to distract herself, Margaret pursues a forbidden relationship with the gardener, Paul, although she remains determined to learn the truth behind the secrets of Hartwood Hall. The novel is deeply immersive, atmospheric, and a true love letter to gothic fiction. Its modernist and unpredictable twists make it an impressive, standout debut novel, sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats.9/10(Review by Molly Powell)

2. To Battersea Park by Philip Hensher is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £16.99 (ebook £9.99). Available now

Though its theme is the confinement of the Covid lockdown, Philip Hensher’s shape-shifting, sometimes perplexing novel ranges far and wide. Arranged in four parts, it initially details the telescoping of the narrator’s world to the few streets around the home he shares with his husband. During the interchangeable days, his attention is drawn to the neighbourhood’s previously unnoticed trees and topography. He also becomes a dedicated curtain twitcher, observing (and imagining) the doings of his less rule-abiding neighbours. But this observation of minutiae can only go so far. The novel’s perspective widens to encompass the equally tiny worlds of scattered characters connected with the narrator, shifts gear into a dystopian future riven with violence, then loops back to the familiar South London street and a family tragedy. It’s an unsettling read, and some will find it too tricky, but it captures the uniquely weird atmosphere of the pandemic perfectly.9/10(Review by Jackie Kingsley)

3. Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose is published in hardback by Viking, priced £14.99 (ebook £7.99). Available now

Dirty Laundry is a classic modern life drama. Centred around the lives of three mothers, as the story develops you get to peek behind the scenes in each of their lives, live their problems and really get to know what makes them who they are. Dirty Laundry teases you at the beginning with the death of Ciara, and is a real page-turner as the book swiftly takes you back in time to before the murder, keeping you guessing until the last few chapters. The three women’s lives start to intertwine as it’s revealed who is sleeping with who, what secrets they are all keeping, and ultimately, who the murderer is. While the ending does feel a little rushed – almost like there was a chapter or two missing – this is a really easy and enjoyable read.8/10(Review by Randy Bainbridge)

Non-fiction

4. Friendaholic: Confessions Of A Friendship Addict by Elizabeth Day is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £16.99 (ebook £9.99). Available now

In a society obsessed with romantic connections, friendships are often sidelined in media and rarely examined in detail. Friendaholic: Confessions Of A Friendship Addict by journalist, novelist and podcaster Elizabeth Day sets out to right that wrong. It mixes a deeply personal, yet relatable narrative of Day’s own experiences – from ghosting to frenemies – with a broader philosophical discussion about the role of friendships in our lives, peppered with references to studies and a taste of other people’s stories. Day unpacks her tendency to collect as many friends as possible, and her long-time belief that her self-worth depends on being a Good Friend and having a large social circle (thus proving the school bullies wrong). She explains how, as the pandemic hit, she was forced to face up to the fact that she was neglecting those who really mattered by prioritising quantity over quality. Friendaholic, while refreshing in its focus, can feel bit samey after a while and could probably have been told in half the number of pages – or even a newspaper long-read.6/10(Review by Abbie Llewelyn)

Children’s book of the week

5. The Artist by Ed Vere is published in hardback by Puffin, priced £12.99 (ebook £5.99). Available April 6

Writer-illustrator Ed Vere returns with another beautifully illustrated children’s book, celebrating what it means to be an artist. A classic children’s story about creativity and building self-esteem, The Artist follows a brightly coloured dinosaur as she sets out to turn her imagination full of colours, feelings, moods and dreams into art that brings joy to a colourless city. But when she accidentally slips outside the lines, The Artist feels so embarrassed that she gives up painting altogether. But how important is it to stay inside the lines? A simple but uplifting story for any child who loves to draw.7/10(Review by Scarlett Sangster)

BOOK CHARTS FOR THE WEEK ENDING APRIL 1

HARDBACK (FICTION)1. In Memoriam by Alice Winn2. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben3. Old Babes In The Wood by Margaret Atwood4. Mother Hens by Sophie McCartney5. A Day Of Fallen Night by Samantha Shannon6. Godkiller by Hannah Kaner7. Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton8. Weyward by Emilia Hart9. Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati, Costanza10. Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry(Compiled by Waterstones)

HARDBACK (NON-FICTION)1. Bored Of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book by Nathan Anthony2. The Earth Transformed by Professor Peter Frankopan3. Spare by The Duke of Sussex4. Strong Female Character by Fern Brady5. The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse by Charlie Mackesy6. Bored Of Lunch: The Healthy Slow Cooker Book by Nathan Anthony7. The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook by Clare Andrews & Air Fryer UK8. Wild Isles by Patrick Barkham & Alastair Fothergill9. Ravenous by Henry Dimbleby & Jemima Lewis10. Friendaholic by Elizabeth Day(Compiled by Waterstones)

AUDIOBOOKS (FICTION AND NON-FICTION)1. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben2. Outlive by Peter Attia & Bill Gifford3. Atomic Habits by James Clear4. Spare by The Duke of Sussex5. Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus6. Double Cross by Ben Macintyre7. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes8. Mad About You by Mhairi McFarlane9. The Salt Path by Raynor Winn10. The Family Upstairs by Lisa Jewell(Compiled by Audible)