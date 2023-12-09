Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The countdown

The 25 best books of the year, from Zadie Smith to Paul Murray

Our chief books critic Martin Chilton and arts editor Jessie Thompson round up 2023’s best reads, from captivating novels to moving memoirs

Saturday 09 December 2023 06:30
Comments
<p>It’s been a great year for reading... here are our tops picks of 2023 </p>

It’s been a great year for reading... here are our tops picks of 2023

(The Independent)

A new novel from Zadie Smith, a bible for Noughties pop fans, a feminist perspective on George Orwell and a doorstopper biography on Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton – it’s been a very good year of reading.

Here’s our pick of the best books of 2023...

25. Weirdo by Sara Pascoe

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in