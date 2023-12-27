A new novel from Zadie Smith, a bible for Noughties pop fans, a feminist perspective on George Orwell and a doorstopper biography on Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton – it’s been a very good year of reading.
Here’s our pick of the best books of 2023...
25. Weirdo by Sara Pascoe
